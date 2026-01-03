HELLO and welcome to the 345th installment of Things I Read That I Love, wherein I share with you some of the longer-form journalism/essays I’ve read recently so that you can know more about sugar! This “column” is less queer focused than the rest of the site because when something is queer focused, I put it on the rest of the site. Here is where the other things are.

How Starbucks Came Undone

steffi cao // slate // december 2025

It’s rare that you can see a case study where the cause and effect and impact are so clear and obvious as they are with Starbucks — and it’s very true that it was, once, a place we resented for it’s corporate footprint but was a normal place to study and work and meet other humans, and it hasn’t felt like that in a really long time.

Reading Is Hip Again Because Nobody Can Read Anymore

erin // discordia review // december 2025

“Because the barriers to listening to certain music have been effectively shattered by stuff like TikTok, because it takes very little effort to listen to twenty seconds of a song and like it and virtually any song can be pulled into the mix, betting on your music taste to keep you cool and relevant or forge your countercultural identity is now a little like investing all your money into a business operating out of one of the most politically-unstable countries on the planet. You have to find something else. But what provides a safe investment now? It has to be something that can maintain its inaccessibility to the “normies” in the face of open internet access to basically everything and the ability of social media to channel that everything to a wider audience.”

My Misadventures in Gentle Parenting

kayla huszar // macleans // september 2025

We’ve heard a lot about this approach and I’m admittedly skeptical about it — now I can replace all of the abstract knowledge I had about it with this one article specifically, which I will henceforth use as the Reason for all my ensuing parenting choices.