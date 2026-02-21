Welcome to the 348th installment of Things I Read That I Love, wherein I share with you some of the longer-form journalism/essays I’ve read recently so that you can know more about women’s clothing sizes! This “column” is less queer focused than the rest of the site because when something is queer focused, I put it on the rest of the site. Here is where the other things are.

I’d been very good about the every-other-week schedule for this for so long — but as we near ever-closer to the deadline for the print magazine bestowed upon our extremely tiny editorial team of two (2), and as my darling son ONCE AGAIN dared to fall ill, time has been once again scarce! But here I am, attempting to get back into a regular schedule for TIRTL.

The title of this feature is inspired by the title of Emily Gould’s tumblr, Things I Ate That I Love.

Feature image by H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images)

Child’s Play

sam kriss // harpers // february 2026

San Francisco’s new tech dystopia favors not necessarily the most talented, skilled or innovative people, but the boldest, least inhibited people — those who are highly “agentic.” Sam Kriss sets out to meet them amongst the dystopian AI billboards of San Francisco, the aggressively fraternity-themed headquarters of an AI startup billed as a high-tech “cheat sheet” for life, a dinner for Rationalists and the office of a teenage founder currently building a Sperm Racing company. This piece is very funny and also terrifying. There is a Cheesecake Factory cameo.

Field of Dreams

jaya saxena // eater // april 2024

Jaya is wriitng the cover story for the Autostraddle print magazine and I’ve loved her work at Eater for years! Here’s an archival piece I adored — it felt like everyone was talking about WOOFing (World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms) for a minute there, including my ex who did it for a while in different parts of the country. This goes into the history of organic farming and the future of farming and the joys and flaws of the program.

Kids Show Us What They’re Into, From Pokémon to Pop Stars

casey lewis // bloomberg businessweek // february 2026

INTO THE BEDROOMS OF GEN ALPHA.

Freedom With a Side of Guilt: How Food Delivery Is Reshaping Mealtime

priya krishna // new york times // january 2026

Have you noticed also that in addition to prices being higher, portions have gotten smaller? Like the mashed potatoes container is half as big, the chocolate cake slice is half as thick, it’s quite wild. Anyhow, 3 out of 4 restaurant meals are now consumed at home and a reliance on delivery apps (and their initially reasonable prices) during the pandemic has transformed how Americans eat.

Bushwick, Brooklyn: Rising rents, all-nighters and ‘crazy-ass outfits’ in the US’s most exciting neighborhood

vanessa martir, michelle lhooq, alaina demopoulos and rich juzwiak // the guardian // march 2025

This neighborhood has transformed so radically since I lived in New York (I left in 2010) — “As a result of this gentrification, Bushwick has become a cultural shorthand: for a way of dressing, partying, even shitposting online. “

I Miss My Black Brooklyn

naomi jackson // curbed // march 2026

“What is lost in the process of gentrification is not just a Black population but Black culture, communities, institutions, and political power. There are novels that will never be written, music that will never be recorded, innovative ideas that will never be imagined or executed, relationships that will never take flight, policies that will never see the light of day, because these neighborhoods no longer exist. The listening rooms, salons, murals that may have once bloomed in Brooklyn will likely find their roots in other, more affordable cities.”

To the Couple I Watched On My Middle School Commute

naomi gordon-loebl // off-assignment // january 2026

“I didn’t know I was queer yet—in fact, faced with the accusation, I vehemently denied it. And yet something about you drew me close every morning. Something about you gave me some of my own quiet.”