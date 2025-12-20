HELLO and welcome to the 344th installment of Things I Read That I Love, wherein I share with you some of the longer-form journalism/essays I’ve read recently so that you can know more about motels! This “column” is less queer focused than the rest of the site because when something is queer focused, I put it on the rest of the site. Here is where the other things are. The title of this feature is inspired by the title of Emily Gould’s tumblr, Things I Ate That I Love. Feature image by H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images. The Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr. Affair Is Messier Than We Ever Could Have Imagined

brian phillips // the ringer // november 2025

I did read Ryan Lizza’s first Substack post and I did see that Vanity Fair article (I did not read it) but it was clear to me from the first paragraph of this Ringer article that actually this piece is in fact the ideal way to process all the relevant information in this saga. 100 Years of the Motel

megan mccrea // new york times // october 2025

This reminded me of one of my favorite museum exhibits of all time, conveniently located in the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, “Driving America,” which I incorrectly remembered being exclusively about travel but I guess it’s about more than just travel, which is fine. This article is about the motel! You and Henry Ford both know that I love travel history! When Does a Divorce Begin?

anahid nersessian // the yale review // december 2025

“As long as we are talking about what things cost, I will say this: the basic ethical good of divorce—the right to terminate for any reason a relationship that does not suit you—comes with a high outlay, both literally, because getting a divorce is often expensive, and figuratively, because the pain of being open to the world once more is exorbitant. I would pay it a million times over.”

Circle Jerks

pioneer works broadcast // december 2025

ok, miranda july and elif batuman on the perimenopausal novel we didn’t know we needed! like! Teenage Enema Nurses in Bondage

rachel kushner // the paris review // april 2025

“What stayed with me from Less than Zero was Clay’s loneliness. He is eighteen and home on winter break from his first semester of college, and there’s this sense of returning to a realm he has vacated, as if he is forced to see his own life from a new remove, like a person visiting the world after dying. People keep telling him he’s pale, and they mean it literally—he’s been back east, in New Hampshire—but his complexion has another valence as well, that he’s a ghost, which is what allows him to see what the others cannot, to be affected by what leaves them so numb.” shit season

zoe scaman // december 2025

My wife sent this to me. Later I said to her, “that was good but sad.” She said “oh I meant it to be validating. Like, look, it’s ok, we’re all drowning out here.” Everyone Is Cheating Their Way Through College

james d walsh // may 2025

I eventually kinda read everything in New York Magazine, and it’s hard to choose which pieces to share here, ’cause I don’t wanna just be Things I Read In New York Magazine That I Loved. So every week I get to pick one (1) to share. (Sometimes I share two!) This piece, which I read seven months ago, I believe, introduced me to a phenomenon I was honestly totally unaware of — just the ubiquity of Chat GPT usage in college. I don’t get it though! Why aren’t people afraid their essays are going to sound like everyone else’s if they’re all using the same program to write it? Have I mentioned this before. There Are Two Types of Dishwasher People

ellen cushing // the atlantic // april 2025

For around six weeks on-and-off starting this fall/winter, my son too sick to go to childcare, and also our dishwasher was broken, which of course are unrelated problems but contributed to an overall sensation of things being unmanageable, of an overabundance of liquids requiring sanitation. Our landlord was really determined not to replace this dishwasher, sending a series of plumbers, all successful or unsuccessful to different degrees, it, this process went on for what felt like forever, he really did not want to replace this dishwasher! Then finally he did, and it really improved our quality of life. Anyhow, this piece isn’t about that.