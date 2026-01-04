Welcome to 2026, gays! We’re here, we’re queer, we’re embracing the new year. Specifically, we’re going to get a little chaotic, because what even WAS 2025?!??!?! There’s no telling what 2026 will bring, so why not make a wild resolution and see what happens?

What Should Your Gay Chaotic New Year’s Resolution Be?

What kind of trouble would you like to start this year?(Required)
What do you want to do more of this year?(Required)
What are you leaving behind in 2025?(Required)
What do you hope to gain in 2026?(Required)
What verb channels the energy you want to bring to 2026?(Required)
What motivates you?(Required)
What scares you?(Required)
What excites you?(Required)
Why are you taking this quiz right now?(Required)
What would you most like to be gifted?(Required)
What are you good at?(Required)
What are you bad at?(Required)
