September 2025: What’s New, Gay and Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu and Apple TV

As summer nears its end, the packed fall television schedule looms. Luckily, the early lineup of fall offerings includes some LGBTQ+ things to watch! Notably, The Morning Show and Gen V are returning. We’ve also got a new VERY QUEER thriller miniseries hitting Netflix that was created by and stars Mae Martin. You’ll notice I am not Riese. I’m covering her gay streaming guide duties while she’s on family leave. Gabe Dunn also contributed research to this list. Enjoy your little gay shows and films this month!

Netflix September 2025 in Gay

Orphan Black // Seasons 1-5 // September 1

You know it and you love it! The sci-fi series Orphan Black in which Tatiana Maslany plays a bunch of clones including the queer Cosima is hitting Netflix.

The Blackening (2023) // September 4

It might not be spooky season QUITE yet, but we’re getting close, and this horror-comedy co-written by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins is hitting Netflix just in time.

Bombshell (2019) // September 10

Kate McKinnon’s character and Margot Robbie’s character indeed are in a relationship in this otherwise mediocre film about the women of Fox News who exposed Roger Ailes as a bad man.

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black // Season 2 premiere // September 11

Tyler Perry’s series which features multiple queer men characters returns, but season one received significant criticism.

Moving On (2022) // September 14

Lily Tomlin plays queer character Evie in this dark buddy comedy that co-stars Jane Fonda as a woman seeking revenge.

Wayward // miniseries premiere // September 25

Oh we are SO pumped for this new very queer, very trans thriller about an academy for troubled teens with a transmasc protagonist played by Mae Martin (who also created the series) and several other LGBTQ+ characters, including a bisexual teen. Here’s to hoping this fills the Yellowjackets-shaped hole in my television schedule. It seems tonally similar! And just as queer if not more so!

Interview with the Vampire // Season 2 // September 30

The excellent and increasingly queer part two of AMC’s Interview With the Vampire series is coming to Netflix. A date for season three has not been announced yet, but it’s a perfect time to revisit!

Alice in Borderland // Season 3 premiere // September 25

The third season of this sci-fi thriller based on a manga of the same name features a transfemme character named Hikari Kuina.

Prime Video’s September 2025 For The LGBTQ+

Gen V // Season 2 premiere // September 17

This ultra-queer spinoff of The Boys returns for a second season nearly two years after it first premiered. It’s about a bunch of young superheroes attending the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, and queer characters include bisexual characters Marie Moreau and Emma Meyer, as well as gender-shifting Jordan Li, and more.

HBO Max September 2025 LGBTQ+ Offering To Us

Caleb Hearon HBO Original Comedy Special

Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find an exact debut date for the hilarious Caleb Hearon’s new special, but it will be sometime this month!

Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television // September 9

A new two-part docuseries executive produced by Issa Rae, Seen & Heard features the work and words of loads of famous creators and artists, including Lena Waithe.

Apple TV+ September 2025 For Lesbians

The Morning Show // Season 4 premiere // September 17

I am somehow both not ready and EXTREMELY ready for the return of one of my favorite unhinged television programs of all time, The Morning Show, which stars Reese Witherspoon as queer morning show host and lover of The Truth, Bradley Jackson. Julianna Margulies will not be returning as her on-and-off lover, a decision that supposedly had nothing to do with her rancid Zionist comments that were also racist AND homophobic? Anyway, good riddance. Marion Cotillard is joining the cast this season, and you better believe we will be tracking every single gay thing that happens, even if it is just Bradley/Alex vibes in our imagination.

Hulu September 2025 Queer Things To Watch

Jennifer’s Body (2009) // September 1

Why does it feel like this movie switches streamers every other month? Perhaps I am the only person who notices this as someone who attempts to stream Jennifer’s Body quarterly.

Only Murders in the Building // Season 5 premiere // September 9

Murders sure do keep happening in this building! I would simply move. The series is back for a fifth season, and so is bisexual protagonist Mabel Mora, played by Selena Gomez. Given the show’s track record, we can likely expect additional LGBTQ+ side characters.

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery // September 21

That’s right, a documentary about Lilith Fair is coming to Hulu this month. It’s produced by Dan Levy and will feature queer artists like Brandi Carlile, the Indigo Girls, and more.