No Filter: Sarah Paulson Would Like To Defend the Honor of Pigeons

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what is happening with our favorite queer celebrities! I do this via their Instagram posts, so let’s get into it!

Look I am not 13 anymore and thus do not indulge in RPF (do not fact check that), but these two are making a compelling case!

Did you know that Wicked: For Good comes out in a month? Isn’t that kind of shocking? To celebrate, we get sooo many pics of Cynthia, and how could I be mad at that? My girl needs to be like…one foot taller, and she would be the model to END all models!

Tig and Stephanie Allynne anniversary Instagram post

A weird way of feeling old that I never quite counted on: celebrity marriages getting older! I remember the days of this new union! Where does time go!

Go off, Nasty Sluts of Atlanta! NSA!!! Wow I just made myself laugh…too hard there.

Legends linking up always makes me happy, I am sad for Peppermint that she got played with a flash in this photo, a flash is so unkind!

“God has gone” is why we pay Kate the big bucks!

So hot, such a bop, I am so ready!

LOOK AT HER! LOOK AT THAT SILKY CARAMEL HAIR! LOOK AT THAT JUMPSUIT! God, we are so lucky to have her!

…Chrishell, you gagged me a bit! Not that you don’t always look good, but typically in a very 2025 LA way, but this? Madam, this is a serve! And it’s reminding me of another iconic dress but I can’t remember it right now? Approved!

If no one else is going to be supporting our queer former Olympic Gymnast turned commentator turned off Broadway actress, I WILL BE!

I still have no idea if I will put my eyes on this television program but I AM thrilled that we are getting a press tour with these women because WOW what fun!

Once again, the girlies are having fun! And I 100% believe them, I would call Niecy in heartbeat!

I cannot WAIT to get Hedda’d! Ohoo maybe that is what I will do this weekend??

This is so SILLY and I miss life with silliness in it! Even though it is hilarious to imagine vampires on a beach, what with the sun and all.

Like, hello, I’m obsessed!

Oh don’t think the Betts are done, I am sure these two (2) separate costumes are just the start of what they have planned..

…well I don’t know how they are gonna top this, but I can’t wait to see them try!

