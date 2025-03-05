Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what all the famous celesbians were up to this week over in Instagram! Have you heard of the Oscars? They happened, and boy do I have the images to prove it!

Let’s start with Oscar and Niecy, what a stunning combination!

Still not over this look, I feel like it got overshadowed by performance dress, which I also loved, but this rocks!!!

What is happening with this dress and moreover, do I like it? Tough to say!

Simply zero notes to be found, and this picture WHIPS!

I am calling it now: 2025 is the year of Keke Palmer and I will do all within my power to make that happen!

A RARE Sarah Paulson post! Thrilling stuff to be sure, also did everyone agree to wear red this weekend??

With nothing but love to the Queen, the photo of her and Eboni with space for Jesus did make me giggle! Classic Queen!

Well go ahead and color me charmed by this little BTS moment!

I am loving this trend of Brandi just kind of being everywhere lately? Keeping me on my toes, I love it!

There are not many celebrity interactions I desperately want to have witnessed, but Beyoncé and Reneé meeting is one of them.

DO NOT scroll past this without swiping to see Meg, Cara and Reneé — the power Meg has over white dykes! Amazing!

Katy your arms are so big and strong hahahaha just thinking about that for no reason, no reason at all!

In non-Oscars news, this photo has proved to me love is real! Thank God!

The comments here asking what “143” means have aged me easily three thousand years!

Celebrities are just like us! Dorks!

Jinx and Michelle Gomez in the same image? The disturbance in the force is STRONG and probably good for the world, even if it is wildly chaotic!