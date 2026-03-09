Hello I am here to tell you about one of the best TV shows on right now: Paradise. AND it just got better, because it finally got some lesbians.

I am actually not going to tell you too much about the plot of this show, because one of the best decisions I ever made was to go into this show totally blind, so if you somehow haven’t been spoiled yet, please just go watch the first episode before you read or watch anything else about it!

I WILL however, give you some more general incentives to watch. For example, portrayer of two iconic queer roles, the one the only Sarah Shahi is a major player in this show. And she looks good doing it. Sterling K. Brown is the star of the show, and he is charming and just so beyond talented. Millennial fave Shailene Woodley (Who might be queer? She was once quoted as saying, “I fall in love with human beings based on who they are, not based on what they do or what sex they are” but the journalist who quoted her couldn’t decide if she meant in friendship or relationships for some reason) shows up in this season and acts her ENTIRE ass off. I loved season one of this show, but they really stepped up their game in season two and every episode has felt like a short film. It’s just brilliant storytelling about human resilience, the importance of connection and the best and worst of what humanity has to offer.

In this week’s episode, the mini-film within the episode features queer actors Connie Shi and Jojo T. Gibbs playing queer characters Crystal and Jack, respectively. (And also a brief appearance by Cornelius Jones Jr. as a Tina Turner drag queen, and Rya Kihlstedt who has never publicly identified as queer but HAS played at least four queer characters including on Orphan Black: Echoes). Crystal and Jackie don’t have a huge part, but they have a sweet little arc and it was just so nice to see some happy queers in this otherwise very stressful world that hasn’t featured much by way of queer representation yet. I hope we’ll see them again in future episodes.

Until then, go catch up on the season and a half of Paradise on Hulu and then come back here to thank me.

More Queer News For You

+ If you, too, are a queer with religious trauma, Taylor Tomlinson’s latest standup special Prodigal Daughter might be for you

+ Queer Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn wants to be in “yuri Heated Rivalry“ so she can fall in love with her co-star

+ Sophia Bush uses a red carpet moment to encourage her fellow white people to stand up for Black people and that “art is always political”

+ Queen Latifah is alive and well thank you very much

+ The CHEERS, QUEERS event at Sundance this year featured Christine Vachon and Cheryl Dunye

+ Naomi Watts’ trans daughter Kai Schreiber walked in Paris Fashion Week this year

+ Trans musician Dylan And The Moon duets with his pre-transition self “because every version of me matters”

+ The GLAAD awards featured wins for Wayward, Stranger Things Heated Rivalry, and XO, Kitty; Chappell Roan’s Call Her Daddy episode, and more

+ It sounds like the team behind The Boys may have inadvertently confirmed that not only is Vought Rising coming but Gen V will likely be coming back

+ Asexual actress Piper Curda leads Pixar’s Hoppers into a successful opening week

+ Queer country singer Maren Morris is sick of MAGA’s bullshit

+ ICYMI, Grey‘s added another gay doctor THANK GOODNESS

+ The show Ted returned for a second season with its queer cousin character

Favorite