November 2025: What’s New, Gay and Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Peacock and HBO Max

Welcome everyone to the grand opening of November, a month which I can say with confidence is going to be pretty bad overall for the world. Perhaps though you will find yourself sitting on the couch watching some television with lesbian, bisexual, queer and/or trans characters? Well here’s what we have cooking!

Netflix November 2025 Queer Television Shows

Broadchurch (Seasons 1-3, ITV) // November 1

“Why did nobody tell me there were lesbian grannies in Broadchurch?”” asked someone on tumblr about this respected British crime mystery drama starring Olivia Coleman and David Tenet that indeed includes a sapphic romance between a judge and a newspaper editor. Well that person on tumblr won’t be able to say that to me!

Joy Ride (2023) // November 1

A raucous, heartfelt raunch-com starring Ashley Park as Audrey, a lawyer on a business trip to China who’s brought along her slacker best friend Lolo (queer actor Sherry Cola) and Lolo’s weirdo queer cousin Deadeye (queer / nonbinary actor Sabrina Wu). Once there, she reunites with estranged friend Kat (queer actor Stephanie Hsu), a Chinese soap opera actress, and together the foursome end up on a wild sidequest to meet Audrey’s birth mother which, of course, results in self-discovery for them all.

Ready Player One (2018) // November 1

Lena Waithe plays a lesbian in this dystopian novel focused on a teenage orphan who, like most humans in this particular hellscape, spends most of his time in virtual reality simulation OASIS, playing with his friends as video game avatars. Waithe is one of his friends, playing as Aech, with whom he teams up to win a contest with a life-changing prize.

Minx (Seasons 1-2, Starz) // November 4

Great news for the world that Netflix is picking up both seasons of underrated masterpiece MINX, a smart show about a second-wave feminist go-getter’s adventurous experience making a porn mag for women. Her sister Shelly is grappling with what she really wants, sexually and career-wise and with her family, as she reaches a mid-life crossroads at a very different place than she anticipated. Jessica Lowe’s bisexual Bambi remains one of television’s sharpest uncut gems, and her friendship with gay photographer Richie is so real and heartwarming. Check this one out, you are in for a treat!

Soulmates (Limited Series, AMC) // November 6

This came out in 2020 and I feel like I saw it back then…. it’s set in the future where people can join a program to find their true soulmates, and each episode is a self-contained story — in one of those, a married character discovers that her soulmate is a woman, which has an impact on her marriage.

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas (2019) // November 11

Aisha Dee as Jess, who unfortunately dies right after a great first date with Ben (Kendrick Sampson), but then finds herself still hanging out as a ghost! This is great news for her lesbian best friend, Kara (Kimiko Glen) and for Ben — at least at first.

Survivor’s Remorse (Seasons 1-4, Starz) // November 11

This critically acclaimed Starz dramedy is about the family of Cam Calloway, an NBA basketball player who’s just made the big time and moved his family from Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood to Atlanta. Erica Ash is Mary Charles “M-Chuck” Calloway, Cam’s lesbian half-sister, who Carmen wrote was “one of TV’s most important lesbian characters” and truly I cannot recommend this show enough, I loved it with my whole heart.

The Beast In Me // Season One // November 13

Claire Danes is Aggie, a Pulitzer-prize winning novelist who’s been hiding from the world in her aging Long Island home since the death of her young son in a car accident. Her marriage is over (and her ex-wife is played by Natalie Morales) and she’s not made any progress on her next book. But then eccentric real estate mogul Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys) moves in next door. Once suspected of murdering his wife, he soon becomes the new topic for Aggie’s next book — inviting more destabilizing and chilling energy into her already kinda spooky life.

Everybody’s Fine (2009) // November 15

Kate Moennig is Drew Barrymore’s girlfriend in this Christmas movie starring Robert De Niro as Matteo, a retiree who decides to visit each of his five kids over the holidays.

Man on the Inside // Season Two // November 20

Ted Danson’s charming little comedy about a retired professor who goes undercover in a San Francisco retirement home returns with a new undercover gig for him — this time at a college. The big news for the show overall is that Mary Steenburgen (Danson’s wife) is joining the cast, but additional big news for our purposes is that Stephanie Beatriz is returning as (queer) retirement home director Didi and so is private investigator Julie Kovalenko (Lilah Richcreek Estrada).

Stranger Things // Season 5A // November 26

The final season of Stranger Things will drop in three volumes — the first is this month, and it’ll pick up 17 months after Season 4, in 1987 as Hawkins is placed under military quarantine and our friends angle to track down and eliminate Vecna. Maya Hawke returns as Robin Buckley and while information is scarce on what to expect, it appears Robin will be working at the WSQK radio station. Meanwhile, other fans speculate that Robin’s gonna be biting the dust in Season Five.

Prime Video’s November 2025 Gay Streaming

The Mighty Nein // Season One // November 19

Critical Role’s second animated series, The Mighty Nein, is set in the same universe as The Legend of Vox Machina (though decades later) and will dramatize the second of Critical Role’s actual play D&D campaigns. The series will follow a band of misfits with dark pasts as they try to solve mysteries, uncover secrets, and attempt to save the realm. In the titular group are queer women Beauregard Lionette and Yasha Nydoorin, queer wizard Caleb, plus the gender expansive Mollymauk “Molly” Tealeaf; and, assuming the series follows the live-action campaign, we’ll see them encounter a smattering of queer characters along the way. (-Valerie)

HBO Max

I Love LA // Season One Premiere // November 3

An extremely hotly anticipated Rachel Sennott project draws comparisons to Girls in every available write-up (and there are at this point, many available) — the primary Gay focus of the series is Jordan Fistman’s Charlie, but there is a lesbian chef played by Moses Ingram, although the size of her role is unclear but likely small. I Love LA follows a friend group re-united after some post-college years apart, specifically Sennott’s Maia, a 27-year-old talent manager assistant with a cute teacher boyfriend who’s surprised when her influencer ex-BFF Tallulah (Odessa A’zion) shows up in LA, ready to be friends again and help each other’s caerers.

The Seduction // Season One Premiere // November 14

Were you hoping for yet another adaptation of ‘Les Liaisons Dangereuses’? Well have I got news for you! This one’s in French, and stars Anamaria Vartolomei and Diane Kruger and also some men. The trailer is very homoerotic and includes lots of homosexual behavior but I think ultimately ladies are likely kissing to teach each other the art of seduction.

Apple TV+

Come See Me In The Good Light (2025) // November 14

This Sundance favorite, produced by Tig Notaro, follows poet/activist Andrea Gibson and their wife, poet Megan Falley, as they navigate Gibson’s incurable cancer diagnosis “It’s a tender look at two queer people in love and a celebration of the desire to live,” wrote Drew in her review. “The best moments of the documentary are watching them navigate these differences and practice the ways they’ve learned to communicate with one another.”

Hulu

All’s Fair // Season One Premiere // November 4

Ryan Murphy’s latest focuses on a firm of cutthroat lady divorce lawyers who fight for women to get what they deserve from terrible men and do lots of quips and clop clop clop down the hall in blazers and powerful ensembles. Will anybody be gay? We unfortunately do not know, but will, in short order, find out. Regardless we will likely watch because Sarah Paulson and Niecy Nash-Betts, you know?

Peacock

Wicked: One Wonderful Night (2025) // November 8

I am thrilled to announce that I attended the live taping of this concert in September and it was SO FUN and Cynthia Erivo flew around the theater right over where we were sitting and it was in fact BREATHTAKING and anyhow, this two-hour concert special promises “an unforgettable night of reimagined musical arrangements, cast interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, exclusive surprises, and maybe even a sneak peek at what’s to come in the next chapter of Oz.”

Bel-Air // Season Four // November 24

The fourth and final season of Bel-Air debuts this year — and Ashley Banks remains queer! Fans are especially excited for Original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert, to make a cameo. That’s all we know as of now!