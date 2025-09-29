Leisha Hailey and Kate Moennig Are Back at Dinah Shore

Twenty-one years after the Dinah Shore episode of The L Word aired, stars Leisha Hailey and Kate Moennig are on The Dinah’s red carpet and answering questions about the queer community. They say that while it’s easy to worry about “aging out” of relevance after being successful, they’re grateful and find it such a compliment that they’re still able to be part of the community by way of their podcast, PANTS, and their book So Gay for You: Friendship, Found Family, and the Show That Started It All.

The Dinah started in 1991 as a one-night party organized by Mariah Hanson, which eventually evolved into the five-day festival it is now, the world’s largest queer women’s festival, which she wanted to be a safe space that could “transcend isms”. But Mariah is passing the torch after this year. While she insists this isn’t the end of The Dinah forever, it’s hard to know what the future holds for the iconic LGBTQ+ event.

Other notable guests of the event besides Leisha and Kate include but are not limited to actors Briana Venskus and Nicole Pacent, rapper Princess Nokia, The Real L Word‘s Rose Garcia, The Queer Ultimatum‘s Vanessa Papa, director Jamie Babbit, and more!

When asked how it felt to be at the event over two decades since their iconic L Word episode, Leisha and Kate said that Mariah was a long-time friend of theirs, and they wanted to be there to support her for her final Dinah hoorah.

I have not had the pleasure of attending Dinah (and probably never will at my big age), but I have appreciated its existence from afar and I hope it falls into good hands to keep the tradition alive for years to come.

+ Cardi B and her baby bump performed at the Global Citizen Festival this weekend

+ Have you watched Mae Martin’s Wayward yet?

+ Reneé Rapp will be performing at the Jingle Ball this year

+ Hayley Kiyoko is releasing another book, Where There’s Room for Us, and is going on a book tour about it

+ Jennifer Tilly was told playing a lesbian could ruin her career but loved the script of Bound too much to let it stop her

+ Indya Moore calls out Ryan Murphy for not being a trans ally post-Pose and letting “racism [and] violence” run rampant on his sets and shows

+ Girlfriends Claudette and Sophie were reunited on this week’s episode of NCIS: Tony & Ziva

+ Vogue is calling Rose Dommu’s novel Best Woman “the trans ’90s rom-Com update we deserve” — and, like, SOLD

+ The All Things Go music festival had some queer performances and some eventful sets this weekend

+ I was visiting my parents and they were watching a show called Brilliant Minds, and I found a lesbian I hadn’t heard about yet, so I’m here to introduce you to Dana, played by Aury Krebs

+ Elliot Page debuted his girlfriend Julia Shiplett on the red carpet for his short film The Tiger