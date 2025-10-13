Is it Okay To Write an Apology Letter To an Ex? 10 Queers Weigh In

There was a time when I would have said I don’t ever want to see an apology letter from my ex. In fact, it’s quite possible I wrote words along the lines of “I hope my ex never reaches out” for this very website. My position on that has changed, and it has to do with the key ingredient when it comes to an Apology Letter: time.

Enough time has passed now that I would not mind an apology letter from my main ex. I’m not sitting around waiting for it, and I don’t think it would fundamentally change anything in my life or even how I look back on that relationship, but it would provide a bit of closure, a rare thing to actually experience when it comes to big breakups. And I like the idea of personal growth for both of us. A well worded and zero-expectations apology letter would show that.

Okay, so I mention time, and what IS the right amount of time to wait? It’s hard, because I think it would very much depend on the relationship and how it ended. For me, I think the right amount of time is equal to the length of the relationship. The second I’d been no contact with my ex for longer than we’d been in a relationship together, I think that’s when I began to shift in terms of feeling okay about the idea of hearing from or even seeing her.

The other key is definitely that zero-expectations aspect. The point of an apology letter to an ex should not be anything other than to apologize. I think in the past I may have defaulted to assuming most apologies from people from your past had some sort of ulterior, self-serving purpose. But I have been the recipient of apology messages from two people in my past in the last few years, and both times, the apology meant so much to me and didn’t feel anything other than clarifying, affirming, and good. In both instances, there was no pressure for me to respond. One was from a friend I’d actually lost in my breakup with my ex and one was from a friend I’d been romantically involved with during the chaos of the immediate time post-breakup with my ex.

That second one was perhaps the best apology text I’ve ever received in my life and demonstrated just how meaningful these kinds of reachouts can be. Time had passed. It was short but also said everything it needed to say. It made me feel instant relief. It really modeled for me what a good apology message looks like.