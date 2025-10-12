Quiz: What’s Your Greatest Gay Fear?

We are in the month of horrors, but in a fun way, not in a The Horrors of Reality way (there’s that, too, but there’s always that in every month). October welcomes in the ghosts, ghouls, and gays who love costumes. It might also welcome in a little gay drama.

And today, you can answer the following Halloweeny questions and learn what gay fear sits inside your little gay heart. Continue if you dare! Like the vibe of this quiz? There are 14 whole other Halloween-themed quizzes that you can take for a very October Sunday.

What’s Your Greatest Gay Fear?

What’s your favorite part of Halloween?(Required)
What sounds like the worst gay nightmare to you?(Required)
What’s your favorite Halloween candy?(Required)
Pick a queer horror movie:(Required)
Pick a murder mystery show/movie:(Required)
Pick a queer character from the Mike Flanagan cinematic universe:(Required)
Pick a film from the Autostraddle list, Two Lesbian Critics Rank Every Stephen King Film Adaptation:(Required)
Which Halloween creature would you go on a date with?(Required)
Which Halloween creature would you destroy on sight?(Required)
Which astrological sign do you think is the most evil?(Required)
What would be your vibe in a horror movie?(Required)
Which haunted place would you throw a queer dance party in?(Required)

