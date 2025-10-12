Quiz: What’s Your Greatest Gay Fear?

We are in the month of horrors, but in a fun way, not in a The Horrors of Reality way (there’s that, too, but there’s always that in every month). October welcomes in the ghosts, ghouls, and gays who love costumes. It might also welcome in a little gay drama.
And today, you can answer the following Halloweeny questions and learn what gay fear sits inside your little gay heart. Continue if you dare! Like the vibe of this quiz? There are 14 whole other Halloween-themed quizzes that you can take for a very October Sunday.
What’s Your Greatest Gay Fear?
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The AV Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.
You’re right. I AM afraid of climate change.
this is the answer i also get when i take my own quiz
Thinking About the Group Chat Having a Second Group Chat I’m Not In Where They Complain About Me
Oh no, I’ve been Seen 😱