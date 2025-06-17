‘I’m Dating a Woman for the First Time and Can’t Go Down on Her’

Q:

I have been dating my girlfriend for over 2 years and I have never fully given her head. She has given it to me and she enjoys it, as much as I enjoy receiving. Whenever I try to go down on her I get grossed out by the taste and the smell. She is very clean so I know it is not a hygiene issue, and she is the only woman I have ever been with.

At first when I told her I was nervous to go she understood and never pressured me. It felt unfair to receive and never reciprocate so for a while we weren’t doing any oral sex on either of us. But lately she has expressed that she likes to give head and she wants to receive it too. I want to give her head so badly because she deserves it and I want to make her feel good. But every time I try, I get grossed out by the smell and the taste. It just feels to me like an area of the body that your mouth just should not go near. I try to tell myself it’s no different than kissing, but when it’s showtime I get grossed out and over stimulated and I can’t do it. I hate knowing that my reaction is making her self conscious and it is starting to have a negative effect on our relationship.

I want to overcome this because I know women’s body’s are beautiful and not gross and every vulva is different and beautiful in their own way and I want to give my girlfriend everything she deserves.

A:

Well, this is familiar to me. Hey hun. I’m with you. Here’s me:

I’m Summer, a 30 year-old woman who loves other women. And I have a strong aversion to human bodily fluids. Saliva, vaginal discharge, semen, sweat. If the human body secretes or excretes a fluid, I want to give it a wide berth. You’re in good company with me.

I’ve had a range of experiences with oral sex when it comes to that fluid aversion. There have been times I let myself drown between my partner’s legs. In other relationships, I’ve been hesitant from the get-go and evaded the topic when I saw it approaching. Whether I’m ready to eat someone out is entirely vibes-based. It’s not clear, either. We’re talking vibes, not criteria. Sometimes, I just feel weirded out by the idea and don’t want to.

I’ve been blessed with compassionate partners who respect my need to keep a distance from bodily fluids. I think you have a similarly good person, but their ability to cope is clearly reaching a point. I’m gonna split my advice here into reassurance, questioning, and pragmatics.

Reassurance

You’re not the only gay woman who experiences this, and it’s not your fault. More importantly, it’s not fair to impose guilt on yourself because you can’t match a societal standard of sexual performance. The pressure that brings is neither good for our self-esteem nor conducive to attaining our goals. Overwhelming guilt is no way to grow.

While it’s true that lesbian relationships maintain diverse and enjoyable sex lives, nobody takes part in every sex act on the menu. That linked paper was interesting to me when I thought about your conundrum. The evidence in it supports the enjoyment and diversity of lesbian sex while also identifying activities that are more or less popular than others. The table on page 3607 is especially interesting, since they found that lesbian women experienced giving oral sex only 2% more often than heterosexual women. They were 12% more likely to receive it, though.

In my eyes, that’s reassuring to read because it confirms that while lesbians are regularly enjoying oral sex (giving and receiving), we’re not as far removed from our heterosexual counterparts as the media might have us think. That media exposure includes porn, social media personalities, advice columns (hah!), and educational information. The dominant perception of lesbian relationships is that we should be eating each other out as much as we can. And those of us who aren’t always comfortable face guilt and pressure to not be like those selfish men in heterosexual relationships.

This leads to a degree of survivorship bias where the lesbians who are willing to talk about oral sex are the ones enthusiastically giving it. Those of us with more complex feelings or different tastes are pressed into keeping quiet.

You and your partner both deserve fulfilling sex lives, but if it comes down to strict boundaries, you’re allowed those as well. Since you want to overcome this, I’m guessing it hasn’t gotten to that point yet. That’s good. Just remember that we’re allowed to have boundaries. Even if they’re irrational or collide with the mainstream.

Questioning

You repeatedly mentioned a taste and smell turning you off. That raises the possibility of this being a pH imbalance or health issue like bacterial vaginosis (BV). The challenge here is that your girlfriend is the only woman you’ve been with, so you don’t have a taste sample to compare it to. What I can say to that is that there is no ‘typical’ vaginal scent. There’s a whole band of scents that go into the realm of ‘normal’ though. Think of muskiness, slight saltiness, something heady and warm, tanginess, or a bit sour. Those are in the normal-and-healthy band.

Our noses are pretty good at detecting things that are ‘off’ or overtly infected. It’s an evolved survival necessity. Even a germaphobe like me can tell the difference between ‘unpleasant because I’m a germaphobe’ and ‘unpleasant in a concerning way’. Even if you can’t sample the bouquet yourself, this article has apt descriptions for scents on the good and worrying side of the spectrum. Consult it. Try to separate that grossed out voice in your head from your decision-making faculties and ask where her scent lies on the scale. If it’s pretty far into the worrisome side, you may need this conversation.

Pragmatics

I’m autistic and tackling problems with a task-oriented mindset is my favorite thing.

Okay, so whether or not you remember her like a wine tasting and compare your memories to the Cleveland Clinic taste profiles I mentioned, you still want to do something about it. I’ll rattle off some suggestions. If I’m lucky, some of them will fit your scenario.

Dental dams

A mouth condom is preferable to touching fluid you’re averse to. Since you’re not doing it for disease prevention, you can even wash it gently with water and a very mild cleanser to mute the dental dam taste. If you’re fine with the taste of a dental dam, that’s great. Lick one on your own to see how you feel. If you think it’s doable, talk it out with your partner as a possible

Sever your scent

I’ve got a keen sense of smell, sensory processing issues, and vulnerability to scent-triggered headaches. My life can suck but it also positions me to give you good advice about scent and taste.

Your sense of taste is tied to smell. Blocking your nose or overwhelming the receptors inside makes it much harder to taste. Similarly, breathing through your mouth will reduce taste from any source. I am a fervent clenched-teeth mouth breather in public restrooms. Even clean ones. Hell, I’m 30 and I still pinch my nose to take distasteful medication.

So block your sense of smell. Discreet insertable nose plugs, maybe? Also, breathe through your mouth when giving oral. It’s what I do, and some partners find the panting hot. It’s as if I’m actually drowning down there. The nuclear option in this line of thought is to apply a bit of vapor rub to the entrance of your nostrils to overwhelm your nose. Please discuss it with your girlfriend before you spring nose plugs or Vick’s on her. If she doesn’t see it coming, it could go really badly for her self-esteem.

Start a flood

Flood her southern post code with slobber. It’s lubricating, messy hot, and it’ll dilute the scents you dislike. This one comes courtesy of my bi and hetero friends who want to give oral to men but are also averse to the scent or fluid. Just drown the area. Dump saliva onto your tongue and square inch within reach. It can ease your mind by giving it the impression of laying down a ‘barrier’ between you and other fluids. It will dilute her fluids and scents a bit and our bodies are always more comfortable with the house brand fluid than other people’s. Once you have a rhythm going, you can even lose yourself in the enthusiasm and make it really enjoyable.

There we go. Everything I’ve got to say is compiled into three sections. I tried to cover your guilt, possible medical reasons, and usable solutions. If it seems like a lot, that’s because it is. A relationship challenge like this is never just one person’s behavior or an adjustment to routine. There’s always a layer or five underneath. Your situation sounds like the interplay of social pressure, psychological aversion, and human anatomy. All of that should be addressed before we phone in a solution. All I dare hope for is that you come away with some useful thoughts.

You can chime in with your advice in the comments and submit your own questions any time.