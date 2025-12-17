No Filter: Becca Tilley, Hayley Kiyoko, and the Proposal That Keeps On Proposaling

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities were doing this week, via their Instagram posts! Let’s rock and roll!

Ben out of drag THREW ME for a loop, I thought this was the lead singer of an early 2000s emo band that I forgot!

LOVE this eye look, totally forgot we have more Bridgerton coming soon!

Now I say this with love but I am wondering…how much we can celebrate an engagement? Like is there is a limit?

This is some SERIOUS glam* I almost didn’t clock that it was Anna Camp?

*fillers count as glam.

I would be so honored to get this Christmas card! I’m pretty sure Meg has my address…

One thing Katy is gonna do is be by a step and repeat! Lowkey the gay queen of premieres right now!

To be on a beach in December…what a gift! Anyone feel like giving me that gift?

Chrishell, I assure you, this was a plot twist we all loved!!

Well this look eats! Thank you Zoe for slaying!

I truly cannot fathom having abs, but I am soooo thrilled Trace has em. For…reasons, okay!

I love when celebs do a low key home shoot before going out, feels very prom coded in a way??

What happens in Meg’s brain? I just wanna get in there for like, one second, you know?

Cynthia I am begging you to release a masterclass on vocal technique! I just want to listen to you talk about breath control forever!

