Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities are up to, via Instagram! Let’s rock and roll!

I am so not a horror girlie but I don’t know, something about this is appealing! Maybe it’s the Scary Movie vibe?

Okay getting THEEEE JoJo on the remix? Hell yeah, that’s what we’re talking about!

One of my favorite things about Meg is watching her post something bonkers and then seeing people in the comments like truly trying to understand. Bless up!

Who is seeing Reneé live? Who got lucky enough that she came to them? Once again I must beg that famous people stop skipping Philly for Pittsburg!

How did you celebrate National G Flip day? I am pretty sure I got stoned and painted something…hope that works!

Personally I have never doubted Niecy’s cooking abilities, like that is my Auntie and I trust her with my life? But this is great proof!

My biological mothers, together again!

Jinkx da model??? OKAY?

This rocks, I think that’s all I have to say?

Janelle popping on grid for a lil Earth Wind & Fire tribute tracks fully to me.

Wow okay way to be just like extremely hot and cool like for fun I guess? Seems nice!

WICKED TRAILER IS HERE! Eleka nahmen nahmen, ah tum ah tum, eleka nahmen!!!!