Quiz: Which Iconic Slasher Villain Are You?

Most slasher villains are queer icons in my book. And now you can find out which one you are! Want to keep the queer horror vibes flowing? We made a queer horror streaming guide just for you! And be sure to keep an eye on our Horror Is So Gay series.

Which Iconic Slasher Villain Are You?

Pick a queer horror movie/show:(Required)
Pick a piece of clothing/accessory:(Required)
Pick a color:(Required)
What are you ordering for breakfast?(Required)
What kind of friend are you?(Required)
What’s a word you would use to describe yourself?(Required)
Pick a fall thing:(Required)
Pick a flavor:(Required)
What’s something others admire about you?(Required)
Where do you wish you were right now?(Required)
What are you scared of?(Required)
What do you do to relax?(Required)

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

