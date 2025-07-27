Where To Donate Money To Help Feed the People of Gaza

The people of Gaza are starving. You’ve probably read those words already somewhere, but they bear repeating until this stops. The people of Gaza are starving. All people: adults, men, women, parents, grandparents, children, babies. Israel, backed by arms and financial support from the U.S., will not let aid into the region. Israel is starving Gaza. Israel has long blockaded the Gaza strip, and the current crisis happening is the natural result of not just the past three years but decades of genocidal Zionist campaigns against the Palestinian people.

Palestinian liberation is inextricably linked with queer liberation. We should never forget that.

U.S. politicians and other people in power want you to feel powerless right now, because indeed, in the face of overwhelming calls to end the siege and let aid into Gaza, these politicians are doing fucking nothing. Israel announced this weekend it would start letting aid in, and while this is obviously a positive development, do not mistake it for a victory or become distracted. It’s too little too late. Announcements of incoming aid are undercut by the fact that Israel keeps killing Palestinians seeking aid. People in Gaza deserve so much more than the meager scraps of aid; they deserve to eat whole meals full of tasty, nutritious food. They deserve dignity, safety, liberation from their oppressors.

Let aid in AND end the genocide.

Do not let these feelings of helplessness give way to inaction. It’s what the Zionists want. There’s little material power we have in this situation right now. Take action and call your representatives. Show up to protests.

But perhaps even more crucially given that politicians are truly NOT LISTENING, if you have any extra funds to give — even if it’s just a few bucks — there are still organizations and mutual aid efforts working on the ground in Gaza to feed the Palestinian people. Finding these efforts is one of the last things Instagram is still useful for.

And if you’re not sure where to start, here are just a few suggestions for places to give your money to. I’m keeping this short so as to make it feel immediately actionable. There are also of course all sorts of smaller, individual- and family-specific mutual aid funds that could use your support, and the best way to find those is to follow Instagram accounts being loud about a free Palestine.

This grassroots mutual aid initiative runs a critical food program. Find out more about how to donate easily via Venmo, Paypal, and Zelle:

Follow on Instagram.

Gaza Soup Kitchen typically runs 11 kitchens around Gaza, but right now only five are operational and many are operating at only 70% due to the scarcity of food caused by Israel.

Follow on Instagram.

HEAL Palestine provides critical care and health services to the people of Gaza, including to Palestinian children, the largest group of amputees in the world.

Follow on Instagram.

There are several ways to give to the multi-pronged mutual aid efforts organized by The Sameer Project, including by using these QR codes: