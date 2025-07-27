Quiz: Which Lesbian Cleaning Tool Are You?

Help! A witch placed a curse on me that forces me to write a sapphic personality quiz that doesn’t really make sense every Sunday! I was just trying to go on my nightly eerie bog walk, and the next thing I knew, a bog hag emerged and declared I must become beholden to the unique powers of the lesbian personality quiz. Does anyone know any tips or tricks for reversing elaborate curses? I’ll take all the advice I can get!

Which Lesbian Cleaning Tool Are You?

Pick your poison:(Required)
Pick a spell:(Required)
If you were a witch, where would you live?(Required)
What magical being would you most want to be friends with?(Required)
Pick a Brothers Grimm tale:(Required)
What best describes what you dreamed of last night?(Required)
What are you like to live with?(Required)
Pick a familiar:(Required)
What’s something people admire about you?(Required)
Which of the following do you respect the most?(Required)
How do you think your exes would describe you?(Required)
How would you describe your best friend?(Required)
What mystical ability are you most interested in?(Required)

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 1062 articles for us.

