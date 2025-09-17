No Filter: Tessa Thompson Back on IG? Must Be Movie Promo Season

feature image photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities have been up to this week, via Instagram! Let’s rock and roll!

I would literally weep if I was about to eat a cake and then someone put their whole HAND in it, but I am clearly old and fussy so! Go off KP!

BERNADETTE PETERS IS THAT YOU?? Oh, no it is just your biological daughter, Jinkx!

Tessa’s on IG again, you know what that means! Movie promo season is here!

Top tier glambot! Hot as hell my word!

I know that’s right!

Hannah Einbinder after her Emmy win

MY EMMY WINNER AND PHILLY QUEEN! Sorry, but as a person of living in Philly experience, “go birds, fuck ICE, free Palestine” is the best thing I have ever heard!

Holyyyyyy shit I love that giant ear cuff so much though I have to imagine it is heavy AF? Worth it!

HOTTTTT to me!

You ever just see a rainbow and be like damn we really went off as far as atmosphere and and the way light and water interact?

My good lord!!! Lemme catch a breath!

This perfect album press run continues, love her so bad!

What is going on why did everyone decide to be super hot this week? Is this the last of summer slutty posting?

I have never not once listened to this podcast BUT come on, Loretta Devine!!! Forever an icon and the moment!

These two are ADDICTED to being in love and I love that for them and hope it lasts!

Every day, The Hunting Wives takes one more step to becoming reality. Also chances we see Sophia next season? Seems high!

This is monumental for me because this is the first time I have been like “oh wow Brandi is hot!” Usually I feel very awwww that’s my elder, but…I like that spread, what I can I say!

Here we go again!

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!
Related:

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 370 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!