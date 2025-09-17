Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities have been up to this week, via Instagram! Let’s rock and roll!

I would literally weep if I was about to eat a cake and then someone put their whole HAND in it, but I am clearly old and fussy so! Go off KP!

BERNADETTE PETERS IS THAT YOU?? Oh, no it is just your biological daughter, Jinkx!

Tessa’s on IG again, you know what that means! Movie promo season is here!

Top tier glambot! Hot as hell my word!

I know that’s right!

MY EMMY WINNER AND PHILLY QUEEN! Sorry, but as a person of living in Philly experience, “go birds, fuck ICE, free Palestine” is the best thing I have ever heard!

Holyyyyyy shit I love that giant ear cuff so much though I have to imagine it is heavy AF? Worth it!

HOTTTTT to me!

You ever just see a rainbow and be like damn we really went off as far as atmosphere and and the way light and water interact?

My good lord!!! Lemme catch a breath!

This perfect album press run continues, love her so bad!

What is going on why did everyone decide to be super hot this week? Is this the last of summer slutty posting?

I have never not once listened to this podcast BUT come on, Loretta Devine!!! Forever an icon and the moment!

These two are ADDICTED to being in love and I love that for them and hope it lasts!

Every day, The Hunting Wives takes one more step to becoming reality. Also chances we see Sophia next season? Seems high!

This is monumental for me because this is the first time I have been like “oh wow Brandi is hot!” Usually I feel very awwww that’s my elder, but…I like that spread, what I can I say!

Here we go again!