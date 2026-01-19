People often think that Aquarius is a water sign because its archetype is the water-bearer. But Aquarius is an air sign (intellectual, cerebral) who holds and examines water (emotion, intuition). This role creates an energy of detachment. When unbalanced, this can be uncaring and disassociated. When in alignment, this detachment creates clear vision, compassion, and an ability to stay grounded amidst chaos. The month ahead holds some big energy shifts and asks us to practice detachment with the utmost care, as an act of rebellion. Below is a guide to know what to look out for and how to make the most of this powerful season.

Aquarius Season Highlights

Aquarius Season is January 19 through February 17

Key Dates

January 19: ✳️ Sun enters Aquarius sextile Neptune

offering a supportive cosmic environment for community visioning and building

January 19: 🌀Venus conjunct Pluto

asking us to be really honest with ourselves about our deeper desires

January 20: ➡️ Mercury enters Aquarius (✳️ sextile Neptune)

inviting thinking (and speaking) outside of the box—express your innovative ideas, even if they aren’t understood at first

January 22: 🌀 Mercury conjunct Pluto

asking us to look at things from a new perspective, to transform how we are thinking about a situation

January 23: ➡️ Mars enters Aquarius (✳️ sextile Neptune)

inviting bold action in service of innovative change—try something you normally wouldn’t

January 23: 🌀 Sun conjunct Pluto

a.k.a Pluto Cazimi, resetting our sense of vitality

January 26: ➡️ Neptune enters Aries

inviting a new collective chapter of spiritual renewal, fiery visions, and pursuit of authenticity

January 27: 🌀 Mars conjunct Pluto

asking us to consider previously overlooked consequences of our actions

January 29: 🌀 Mercury conjunct Venus

asking us to speak from the heart and center our values

February 1: 🌕 Full Moon in Leo

illuminating excess and/or deficits of attention, highlighting where we need to pull back or push forward for creative renewal

February 2: ✳️ Mercury sextile Chiron

offering a supportive cosmic environment for naming our pain to transform it into power

February 3: 🏁 Uranus Stations Direct

let yourself change your mind about something

February 4: ✳️ Venus sextile Chiron

offering a supportive cosmic environment for reconnection and repair in any relationships that need it

February 5: 💥 Mercury square Uranus

creating friction through unexpected thoughts, comments, or conversations—stay flexible!

February 6: ➡️ Mercury enters Pisces

inviting creative insight and compassionate consideration, let yourself soften

February 8: 💥 Venus square Uranus

creating friction through unplanned connections—could be a fight! Could be hot! Adjust accordingly.

February 10: ➡️ Venus enters Pisces

shifting relationship dynamics toward more dreaminess and heightening themes of audacity, delusion, and romance

February 11: ✳️ Sun sextile Chiron

offering a supportive cosmic environment for owning your unique story, the ups and the downs

February 13: ➡️ Saturn enters Aries

Inviting a new collective chapter of bold action, forging new paths, and fiercely holding boundaries

February 15: 💥 Sun square Uranus

creating fiction through unconventional breakthrough—it might be uncomfortable, but what if it turns out better than you could have planned for?

February 17: 🌑 New Moon in Aquarius & Annular Eclipse ✨

opening a portal for reflection on our sense of belonging & an opportunity for contemplating our role in community. Eclipses are big energy, make a self-care plan and don’t expect too much of yourself today!

February 18: 🌞 Sun Enters Pisces

beginning a new zodiac season!

Aquarius Season Breakdown

When balanced, the Aquarian ability to zoom out and think rationally about things creates clarity and compassion. When unbalanced, it leads to disconnection. This season brings major shifts, calling us to practice mindful detachment as rebellion. That does not mean giving up and letting your heart grow cold. It means carefully picking your battles and considering where you are pouring your most precious resource: your attention.

The two outer planets that are connected to the energy of change are Uranus (sudden, unexpected shifts) and Pluto (long, slow transformation). In the month ahead, we can expect some disruptive energy to the status quo, with a series of inner planets forming squares to Uranus and conjunctions to Pluto. Plans may change suddenly or revelations may arrive out of nowhere. We’re being asked to transform how we see ourselves and our circumstances.

Amid these transits, we have some major planetary transitions. Saturn and Neptune both enter Aries this season, the fiery first sign of the zodiac. This energy is emboldening and action-oriented. Saturn changes signs roughly every three years, and Neptune only approximately every 14 years! Because these shifts are more rare, they mark major collective turning points that will influence the next several years to a decade. It really is a new chapter.

We have some extra cosmic support for processing this transition. Repeated sextiles to Neptune and Chiron promote a creative, supportive energy throughout the season. These aspects help us tap into our imagination and address old wounds with compassion rather than force. It’s easier than usual to envision new possibilities and heal what’s been holding us back.

Aquarius Season then culminates with a new moon eclipse. This is the first eclipse on the Aquarius/Leo axis, bringing up themes of individuality versus community and creative individual expression versus collective belonging and cohesion. This “ring of fire” eclipse is powerful and asks us to find balance between honoring ourselves and showing up for others.

The overall vibe? Transformation is non-negotiable this season, but we have cosmic support to make meaning amidst the chaos. This round of horoscopes helps each sign look at where to practice detachment and where to lean into the heat. Read for your sun sign AND your rising sign for a more complete picture.

Aquarius Season Horoscopes

♒ AQUARIUS

It’s your time of the year, Aquarius! How will you celebrate? With Pluto now firmly in your sign, the way you want to be seen and celebrated might be transforming. Your whole sense of self might be transforming. The thing about transformation is that it takes time and there’s usually a long sense of in-between-ness before the “new” you takes place of the “old.” It’s a very queer thing to be in a state of becomingness. Own it. Try detaching from needing to have all the answers right now. You still get to have fun, be appreciated, and celebrate yourself in the process! In fact, this could be a particularly spicy time for your social and/or romantic life. The more you own your quirks and eccentricities, the more you attract people who match your freak. Lean into the heat, flag down your people, and connect about the things you feel passion around right now.

♓ PISCES

Aquarius season will ask you to retreat and reflect before your own season begins later in February. Can you take some conscious time and space to detach from the endless to-do list, the social demands, and the many things vying for your attention? Use this protected time to create, integrate, and connect with your spiritual side to prepare for the transformation that awaits you this year. With Saturn and Neptune leaving your sign and entering Aries, a new cycle begins for us all that will likely feel particularly freeing for you. Less limitation. Less confusion. More capacity and ability put your dreams and values into action. How do you want to direct this energy? Lean into the fire of your desire and set some clear, practical goals. Maybe it’s a new budget for 2026 or some clearer boundaries. Name what you want and own it.

♈ ARIES

Welcome to Aquarius season, Aries! The cosmic shifts taking place want you to consider the communities you are part of. Do the people you surround yourself with light you up? Fight for you? Inspire you? Take stock of where you feel belonging, and give yourself permission to detach or pull back from circles that don’t feel in alignment with your values. This is not an invitation to treat people as disposable or ghost your commitments but rather a reminder that it is appropriate to be discerning about where and to whom you pour your precious time and attention. Be sure to communicate what’s going on for you and respect the agreements you’ve made. As Saturn and Neptune move into your sign this season, you’re stepping into a new era of personal power and spiritual clarity. This is your time to set bold intentions and take action on the dreams you’ve been nurturing. Lean into the fire of who you’re becoming. Trust your instincts, honor your boundaries, and let your authentic self lead the way.

♉ TAURUS

As an Earth sign ruled by Venus, you tend to stay pretty anchored in your senses. You’re known for enjoying the pleasures and delights of food, touch, and very cozy comforts. To enjoy these finer things in life, you also know how to work hard for what you want. The season ahead is not asking you to drastically drop your commitments of pleasures, but it is asking you to detach from the hustle a little. Consider where you might be overworking yourself in your career or public life and explore what it would look like to ease up without abandoning your goals entirely. Saturn and Neptune are moving into Aries and inviting you to reconnect with your intuition and creative imagination. This is a powerful time to lean into practices that help you process emotions and access your inner wisdom — whether that’s through art, meditation, or simply allowing yourself to daydream. This fiery year ahead wants you to take bold action on your spiritual growth and to trust that slowing down externally can actually accelerate your inner transformation.

♊ GEMINI

For a life-long learner and connoisseur of special interests like you, Gemini, moving through Aquarius season can feel like information overload. This month asks you to practice mindful detachment from the endless scroll and rabbit holes of research. Not everything needs to be studied or understood right now. Instead, make space to integrate what you have already collected through activities like journaling or movement practices. What helps you process and connect the dots? Or who helps? Saturn and Neptune moving into Aries are bringing fresh energy to your social circles. This is your invitation to dream bigger about the communities you want to be part of and to take bold action in pursuing friendships and collaborations that inspire and enrich you. Trust that by being more selective with your attention now, you’re making space for connections and ideas that will move you forward in a big way.

♋ CANCER

As a water sign, you are constantly guided by and immersed in emotion. Sometimes you just know things and can’t logically explain why. Sometimes you need to let big sensations move through your body before you can think or talk something out. This is a superpower and a beautiful thing, and Aquarius season is here to remind you that sometimes the most radical thing you can do is let go. This month, practice detaching from situations or dynamics that drain your emotional reserves — not by shutting down, but by choosing where you invest your care with intention. Saturn and Neptune are shifting into Aries, a fellow Cardinal sign, inviting you step into greater leadership and visibility. In order to make these bold moves in career, organizing, or community, you have to be discerning to not get spread too thin. That might look like letting go of approval or recognition that no longer serves your growth. Being moon ruled, you can use the lunar cycle to guide your process. The Full Moon on February first in Leo will help clarify what brings you joy, while the New Moon Eclipse in Aquarius on February 17 is a time to release emotional patterns that keep you stuck in dynamics that no longer serve your growth.

♌ LEO

Welcome to Aquarius season, Leo. We are at the opposite point on the wheel of the year from your season, which is an opportunity to review your relationships. As a passionate fire sign, you can invest a lot of energy into what other people think of you. There’s nothing inherently wrong with that, but this season asks you to practice some healthy detachment anywhere that pattern might be taking over. The New Moon Eclipse in Aquarius on February 17 is the first eclipse on the Aquarius/Leo axis in nine years, and it’s asking you to honor yourself by showing up authentically in your relationships. This means getting curious about where you might be performing or self-abandoning to maintain a sense of connection. With Saturn and Neptune moving into Aries this season, there’s less tolerance for pretending. This is your invitation to lean into the fire of faith. Trust that by releasing your grip on how others perceive you, you create space for relationships that celebrate the real you — not just the version you think they want to see.

♍ VIRGO

You’ve made the plan, set the stage, dotted your I’s and crossed your T’s. You’ve prepared. You’ve thought of every little detail. Now let go and enjoy your masterpiece, Virgo! There will always be another task. There will always be some imperfection to fix. Aquarius season asks you to let it be, to detach from whatever needs fixing for a moment and appreciate the work you have already put in! Your “good enough” is often more than enough. With Saturn and Neptune entering Aries, you’re being invited to lean into the fire of your passion. To explore new depths and layers of intimacy. To get lost in the delicious pain and excruciating pleasure of being known. Like really known. Not just appreciated, thanked, and congratulated, but deeply perceived. This is a vulnerable thing to allow, and it requires you to release control over how messy or imperfect that process might feel. It’s worth it.

♎ LIBRA

Sometimes to complete an art project, crossword puzzle, or other creative task, we have to step away from it. It’s not giving up but rather switching your focus temporarily so you can return to it with fresh energy later. Aquarius season asks you to practice this kind of detaching around whatever project or pursuit you’ve been pouring yourself into. Take a step back so you can return later with clearer vision. But also notice if with some distance you no longer feel aligned with the pursuit! With Saturn and Neptune moving into your opposite sign, you’re entering a new chapter that emphasizes partnership and collaboration—but from a place of authentic desire rather than obligation. What would it look like to pursue connections and creative projects because they align with your deeper values? To let go of the need to be liked in favor of being authentic? This season supports you in releasing relationship dynamics or other patterns that feel performative, hollow, or simply convenient because they are rooted in habit.