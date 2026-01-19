If you, like me, are borderline feral for the TV medical drama The Pitt, you may have noticed a change in the air this season. No, I’m not talking about Dr. Robby’s worryingly defeated aura, or Dr. Mel’s heightened anxiety. I’m talking about how this year is already gayer than last season, at least.

First up, we have the off-hand remark that clued us into something huge: Santos and Garcia have been having “sleepovers” as of late. In the first episode back, Garcia quipped with Whitaker about him using her toothbrush one time — a small moment, a big implication. Plus, we had the return of hot gay night shift senior resident Dr. Parker Ellis played by queer actor Ayesha Harris, and also queer actor Supriya Ganesh who played sexuality-yet-to-be-seen Dr. Samira Mohan. But this year also sees some new players, including Sepideh Moafi as Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi (I don’t know either’s sexuality but both have done wonders for the queer community, the former playing at least three queer roles including on The L Word: Gen Q, and the latter just by looking like Sepideh Moafi.) We also meet a new social worker, Dylan Easton, who is played by trans actor Becca Blackwell.

From interviews Isa Briones has given about her character Santos and Garcia’s dynamic, it seems we will be exploring that relationship a bit more as the season goes on, though it’s not all rainbows and unicorns for those two.

We’re only two episodes into the 15-episode season, so I look forward to what gay shenanigans this tense, drama-filled, expertly executed show has in store for us down the road.

More gay links, STAT!

+ A Wynonna Earp reunion of sorts: upcoming film Summer’s Last Resort is written by Earp showrunner Emily Andras, directed by Wynonna herself Melanie Scrofano, and stars not only Earp alum Tim Rozon, but also queer icon Sophia Bush (and the epically talented Violet McGraw)

+ Dylan Mulvaney was cast as Anne Boleyn in the musical SIX on Broadway

+ Queer writer-director Quinn Shephard’s upcoming show The Body will be a raunchy, sapphic, Catholic school horror psychodrama (and Gabby Windey is there for some reason)

+ Sophie Turner posted a photo of herself in Lara Croft’s iconic outfit, hyping us up for the next installment in the Tomb Raider franchise (or, hyping ME up at least…fanboys can stay mad, I’m excited)

+ Check out Reneé Rapp’s glammed out debut at Austin City Limits

+ Erin Kellyman talks about her role in 28 Years Later and reflects on her time as a queer actress playing a queer role on Willow (may it rest in peace, wherever it is now, since it’s not on Dinsey+ anymore…yes I’m still salty about it)

+ Tessa Thompson will be making her Broadway debut in a play called The Fear of 13, written by Lindsey Ferrentino

+ Fans are theorizing that Fallout‘s non-binary character Dane might be more important to the plot than we realize

+ Bella Ramsey’s latest film, Sunny Dancer, from filmmaker George Jaques, will be shown at the Berlin Film Festival

+ This review of the novel You Won’t Forget Me by Isha Raya had me at “Killing Eve energy”

