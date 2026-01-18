Don’t mind me: I’m just trying to find more ways to subtly work Pluribus into my weekly work tasks! And when trying to figure out how to get Carol Sturka into the weekly personality quiz, I realized there are actually quite a few sapphic characters in apocalyptic television shows. Lesbians! Apparently we’re pretty good at the whole “end of the world” thing. So, take this quiz that imagines some apocalyptic scenarios and find out who you’re most alike!
Comments
Dina from The Last of Us! I haven’t managed to watch season two yet, but that sounds good!
Well I got Carol lol
I also got Carol. Unsurprising…