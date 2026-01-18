Don’t mind me: I’m just trying to find more ways to subtly work Pluribus into my weekly work tasks! And when trying to figure out how to get Carol Sturka into the weekly personality quiz, I realized there are actually quite a few sapphic characters in apocalyptic television shows. Lesbians! Apparently we’re pretty good at the whole “end of the world” thing. So, take this quiz that imagines some apocalyptic scenarios and find out who you’re most alike!

Which Sapphic Character in an Apocalypse Show Are You?

What would be your weapon of choice in an apocalypse?(Required)
Pick an apocalyptic scenario:(Required)
What skill do you have that would be useful in an apocalypse?(Required)
Pick a board game to play during downtime in the apocalypse:(Required)
Pick a classic card game to play during downtime in the apocalypse:(Required)
What resource would you hoard in an apocalypse?(Required)
There’s no electricity in the apocalypse. Which tool/item are you grabbing first when the power goes out?(Required)
Who are you teaming up with in the apocalypse?(Required)
What are you keeping on you for comfort during the apocalypse?(Required)
What’s your apocalypse snack?(Required)
What will you be known for in the apocalypse?(Required)
What will be your priority in the apocalypse?(Required)
