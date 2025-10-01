October 2025: What’s New, Gay and Streaming on Hulu, Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, Mubi, Peacock and Britbox

Hello to all, I have been out of the office for some time now but I have returned and am here to tell you that nobody wants to make a new streaming lesbian horror movie this year? Their loss honestly! Even though I thought if nothing else, the powers-that-be do like to see us literally die so I would expect more from them in 2025. Anyhow, I am here to tell you what will be available for us when it comes to lesbian, bisexual, queer and trans women and non-binary characters coming to your television and movie screens in October.

Hulu’s October 2025 Queer Events

Atomic Blonde (2017) // October 1

Charlize Theron wears a lot of coats in this spy thriller that also has a good sex scene!

Anyone But You (2023) // October 20

“The plot of the 2023 heterosexual hit Anyone but You would not exist without dykes,” wrote Lisa Laman of this hit rom-com starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell that takes place at a lesbian wedding. However, she notes: “the wedding between two ladies in Anyone but You is an extremely heterosexual affair.’

Returning ABC shows with queer characters (air on Hulu the next day)

Abbott Elementary, Season 5: October 2

9-11, Season 9: October 9

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 22: October 9

Prime Video’s LGBTQ+ October 2025 Content

Maintenance Required (2025) // October 8

Cheryl Blossom plays the heterosexual lead of this rom-com set in the world of auto maintenance stores with a plot reminiscent of You’ve Got Mail. There is a certified gay male character speaking of gay things in the trailer, which means lesbian rep is unlikely, but also is there any way that Katy O’Brian’s character is not gay? I mean…

Hedda (2025) // October 29

Nia DaCosta’s Hedda moves Ibsen’s story to 1950s England and queers it. Starring Tessa Thompson as Hedda Tesman née Gabler, Hedda is set in one night when Hedda and her husband George (a man she doesn’t love), fresh off their honeymoon, prepare to throw a party at their glamorous new estate. On the guest list is George’s academic rival, Eileen (Nina Hoss), Hedda’s former lover, who’s just co-written a book about sexual perversions with her current girlfriend. “All of the delicious chaos by Hedda and Eileen is really a cry of anger, a cry of sadness, a cry for recognition and freedom,” writes Drew in her review.

Hazbin Hotel // Season Two // October 29

Valerie adored the first season of this animated musical comedy with a queer lead set in actual hell, which managed to have “biblically accurate angels, Lucifer himself, and other Bible-related characters” as well as sapphic characters and queer men right at the center. “The show is hilarious, emotional, wacky, fun, and jam-packed with incredible voice acting and singing talent,” she writes.

HBO Max

Sorry, Baby (2025) // Oct 30

In their directorial debut Sorry, Baby, Eva Victor stars as a young professor navigating the aftermath of assault — not as a tragedy to transcend, but as a new, lived-in reality. “While certainly difficult to watch at times, Sorry, Baby works so well, because it’s ultimately a slice-of-life comedy,” writes Drew.

Mubi

Hal & Harper // Limited Series // October 19

Codependent brother and sister Hal and Harper (Lili Reinhart) navigate young adulthood and their childhood trauma as their Dad prepares for a new step in his own life, having a baby with his new partner. Harper’s the one who takes care of everything — her brother, father, longtime girlfriend and in her work as an assistant. “Lili Reinhart is an exceptional actor, and while we wait for her to find a project worthy of her talents, Hal & Harper will hold us over,” writes Drew. “When it’s good, it’s great. But when it’s not good, it’s just so disappointing.”

Netflix

Nobody Wants This // Season Two // October 23

The second season of this very charming little rom-com starring Adam Brody as a rabbi dating gentile Kristen Bell has the same stacked cast and witty dialogue as the first — it also gives Sherry Cola’s lesbian character similar levels of screentime (not much).

Selling Sunset // Season Nine // October 29

Crishelle is gay and she sells houses!

Paramount+ Showtime

Returning CBS shows with queer characters (air on Paramount+ the next day)

Matlock, Season 2: October 12

Ghosts, Season 5: October 16

Fire Country, Season 4: October 17

Tracker, Season 3: October 19

Apple TV+

Loot // Season 3 Premiere // October 15

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez returns as non-nonsense do-gooder Sophie in this comedy centered on a rich lady (Maya Rudolph) who pledges to give away all of her money to good causes. Joel Kim Booster is in it too and that’s very fun.

Peacock

Honey Don’t! (2025) // October 12

Honey Don’t is a neo-noir from Tricia Cooke and Ethan Cohen that follows a private detective in central California (Margaret Qually) who suspects a local reverend (Chris Evans) is up to something when one of her potential clients dies in a car crash. Also, she develops a romance with a cop played by Aubrey Plaza. “Tricia Cooke promised us more lesbian sex, and she has delivered!” writes Drew. “It’s just that watching Margaret Qualley and Aubrey Plaza use anal beads is less fun when one of them is a cop, something the film understands.”

Britbox

Riot Women // Limited Series Premiere // October 22

The latest new series from Sally Wainwright (Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley) follows five menopausal women — a teacher, a police officer, a pub landlady, a midwife, and a shoplifting freeloader — who start a punk rock band to participate in a local talent contest and discover they “have a lot more to shout about than they ever imagined.” Queer band ARXX is providing original music for the series, and the trailer features scenes that appear to take place in a gay bar (or a gay-friendly bar that loves flags). Trans actor Macy-Jacob Seelochan plays backing singer Miranda. There is a very dykey looking lead character who wears muscle tees and overalls but she’s just hooking up with men in the trailer, sadly, so I don’t know what to think about all that. I guess we will see, as there is so much in life to see about.