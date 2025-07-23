What’s in Doechii’s Bag? Ramen

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities got up to this week, via their Instragram! Let’s rock and roll!

Look, if Meg is going to date and it’s not ME, at least she found someone who likes doing her lil workout video recaps with her!

When tours start ending, I start feeling like….oh no is summer over??

The best press tour of 2025 is still going strong, and thank God we brought it to the clubhouse!

See it’s this kind of…well, for lack of a better word, improv energy that Meg brings with her. And those who get it, get it!

Every damn week, Amy drops an episode of this podcast that is so good it ALMOST makes me reconsider my stance on celebrities having podcasts. ALMOST!

I am loving the fashion of the Fantastic Four premiere, but it does get “Welcome to the 60s” stuck in my head every time! Hey Mama hey mama look around!

This might be the first time I have seen ramen as a preferred on the go snack and frankly? It gagged me! When I am running around and hungry I rarely think “ah yes, now is the time for soup” but maybe I am simply not living out loud!

Ten days till new Renee album! And thank god, my summer needs it!

“Not my first rodeo” because you see, she has had a birthday before. Very clever!!!

Is it hard to sing???? Because you would never know based on that performance!

…no joke I simply might make some later? I have a chunk of ginger that needs to get used!

Gorgeous book review, frankly bumped it up on my TBR list!

Do I watch Love Island? No. Am I interested in this conversation simply because these are three of the most beautiful women I have ever seen? No way to know, unfortch! Toodles!