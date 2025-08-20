Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite gay celebrities were up to this week, via Instagram! Let’s rock and roll!

Put Jinx in every single thing so I get to watch her do press everywhere, please!

HACKS BLOOOPERS!!!!! ALERT!!! THIS IS NOT A TEST! THIS IS REAL!

Cynthia, I know you are a Capricorn and thus not working is death sentence to you but have you considered taking a break??

Once again I am begging for someone to let Keke play Whitney Houston!

I think we all know we’ll be watching at least one episode of this, no matter what our feelings re: Murphy Productions are.

Nice of Jenna to pop up and remind us that she is great at selling diamonds!

Looooove this shoot! Love the Cabaret vibe, tbh??

Oh she’s making catfish and spaghetti for this man?!?! That’s a wrap, they will be engaged by years end!