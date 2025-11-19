Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all about the things that our favorite queer celebrities got up to over the last week! I hope you are hungry for Wicked content cause lemme tell you! It’s here!

This look! The lace detail! The veil! It’s giving Interview With the Vampire (1994)! Hello Claudia!

I am not even gonna say anything at this point!

This image whips, thank you Holland!

Unsurprising that Tessa knows ball, but still love to see it!

This is a Bravo crossover that speaks to me specifically and probably like three other people reading this! (+Kayla)

Take a minute and really soak in these images and then read the piece! It’s good and interesting and includes tidbits like her wanting to work with Park Chan-Wook and Céline Sciamma.

So there are these two legends…and they linked up…

I will write a movie for them RIGHT now…my first thought is “sibling heist” but I am down for other ideas!

I hate when I have nothing more say than “good shoot!” but!! That is what this is!

G is so GOOD at looking (and being, but this is a photo) smitten, it’s so charming!

Thank you for standing up for backpacks Madam! City people get it, I’m sorry, but the tote is for a quick errand not going about your day!

I am in a weird mood today where I am emotionally moved by like…people living their lives and finding joy?

I don’t know what this means but I am here for Liv always!

Lemme put my stylist hat on for a sec: this is too long for her! She looks stun but the cutout placement is making her look wee!

Sorry but Ari also not doing press in “solidarity” is the most Cancer ass thing!

Thiiiiis made me CRYYYYYYYYY! Okay, yes it is because I sang For Good at my high school graduation (like, a choir, not ME personally) and I would have DIED if anything like this happened to me!

I would pay a decent amount of money to listen to her lecture about music for two hours!