Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite gay celebrities have been up to, via Instagram! Let’s party!

I LOVE LOVE AND I LOVE THESE TWO!

Oh to be on the dance floor and then meet Golda who would then become your WIFE of 11 years! Also is that not the most British ass way of describing that moment? “Yeah, you’re alright” as they dance.

One day I will stop saying “oh those little rectangle glasses are back” but today is not the day I am over it!

Woodworking, friends, and activism, oh my! Thank you for the update!

Deserved!!!!

Hellooooooooo! Okay, hot stuff!

Weeeeewoooooooo there goes the hottie alert!

Today in perfect cat names: Myrtle!!!

LEGEND LINK UP! Also Carole King looks incredible, what a gift!

Cynthia it has come to a point where I am worried about how busy you are!

Britney is that you???

Double Golda but I have never felt more represented by someone who regularly fights with their personal trainer despite paying them to train them!

Cynthia is not new to this, she is indeed true to this!

Chef Melissa food tour thank you so much! I do actually deeply want a puff??

I love Laurie and I LOVE a Broadway debut!!!!!

I love bts of photoshoots! Also reptiles! Go off Tessa!

I am leaving you with this image, as it has perplexed me for many moments. I mean, I understand what “TV” is and I even understand the concept of promotional stills. And yes, I understand that this is simply an image of Daniel Radcliffe and Meg Thee Stallion acting. But still! Who would have thought??

Favorite