Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities are up to, via Instagram posts! Let’s rock and roll!

The way I am incapable of looking at images of people in Paris without saying “are you happy to be in Paris” like it’s the beginning of Partition is kind of incredible. Also this photo is cute!

Chappell is REALLY good at Fashion Week content and let me tell you that is no easy feat!

I love this outfit so much that it is kind of confusing me? The pleated bag, the pleated skirt, the heels? I am eating this up with a spoon! My heart is preppy at its core, I am so sorry!

I think Meg should be whatever she wants but I think she NEEDS to keep this hair it is so good on her!

Jenna Lyons gives us more fabric info! I love this shit.

Do you see?!?!? How great???! It is??! When women rappers are friends!!?!? We could have had it allllll (Rolling in the deep outro continues)

This is the bravest thing I have ever seen, kudos to you Laurie for sharing this deeply vulnerable content!

Look we all have one friend that will send a podcast to the group chat, it’s part of life!!!!

Jesus was seen! In the studio! With God! (God here is still Janelle, just to be clear)

I am once again asking for Kristen’s entire wardrobe, I don’t know what else I can say here!

Okay maybe hot famous gay people are just good at Fashion Week! Maybe that’s the take!

WHAT IS THIS MATERIAL!? It’s the 2026 version of the iconic Miss Congeniality “Miss United States,” but also waterproof?? I assume?? I don’t know but I like it!!!

I love my auntie!!! She is Jesus in many ways!

Favorite