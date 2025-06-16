Lesbehonest, (Nearly) All of the Barden Bellas are Gay Now

Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp Chat About Being Gay and Happy

When Rebel Wilson’s character made the joke in Pitch Perfect about how, statistically, at least one of the Barden Bellas was gay, she thought she was the only one who was secretly queer. Now, all these years later, she has a wife, Anna Kendrick and Ester Dean have expressed queer leanings, and, most recently, Anna Camp has come out by showing off her super cute relationship with her girlfriend. Plus, some of the other women from that movie are undetermined; I found no proof of their sexuality online, but some of them have the vibe. (Also I know Hailee Steinfeld just married a whole man but she has played too many queer characters too well for me to not be waiting for her to come out as queer, too.)

In a recent interview with Pride, Rebel Wilson said that on the set of Pitch Perfect 2, she remembers having some really nice, candid chats about sexuality behind the scenes, and that she has felt really supported during her coming out journey.

Rebel Wilson was technically strongarmed into coming out by an Australian tabloid back in 2022, and Anna Camp casually came out earlier this year with a hard launch during a viral Tiktok, so neither took a traditional route, but both say that they’re now being met with a lot of support from fans and friends alike.

Which is great because it means that they’re still talking joyfully and publicly about their queerness, something that’s more impactful than ever in the current political climate. In fact, just the other day, Anna Camp’s girlfriend Jade Whitkey posted a sweet birthday message on her grid, saying, “You are the easiest person to celebrate and the sweetest to love.” Happy Pride!

I don’t know how queer the duo’s movie Bride Hard will be, but I love that the media tour for it means they’re talking publicly about their queerness, because it brings me a lot of joy. The movie comes out later this week on June 20th!

Queer News Encore

+ Reneé Rapp was interviewed by Ziwe where the two seem to be trying to out-menace each other

+ The Today in Gay crew interviewed Sara Quin of Tegan & Sara about parenthood, digital music sharing, politics and more

+ Best-selling author and creator of one of the shows VERY high on my “cancelled too soon” list, First Kill, V.E. Schwab has a new lesbian vampire tale out and it’s getting great reviews

+ Vivian Wilson made her drag debut as Vivllainous at a drag show fundraiser

+ A new documentary about Sally Ride (aptly called “Sally”) explores why she chose to stay closeted despite having a long-term partner – and talks to that partner, Tam O’Shaughnessy, in depth about Sally and their relationship

+ Matlock‘s second season promises “so much trouble” for Leah Lewis’s queer character Sarah

+ Peppermint is disappointed that Traitors Season 4 doesn’t have any trans contestants – a cast that includes queer Top Chef Kristen Kish (yay) but also noted Trump supporter, Zionist and abuser Michael Rapaport (boo)

+ Gloria Estefan talks about conversations she had when her daughter came out to her in 2017

+ Hip-hop artist Shygirl confirmed her queerness on TikTok

+ Bisexual actress Mary Beth Barone shares her pride plans: have sex with women

+ Miranda went on a date with a BBC correspondent on And Just Like That