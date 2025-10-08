Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities got up to this week! Allow us to rock and roll, won’t you?

Imagine a candid photo of you that looks like this! I always look like Littlefoot in candid images! No fair!

Happy belated Birthday, Trace! No one deserves flowers like you!

I love this trend, and I hope it never dies!

Tis the damn season for a King Princess tour! Love that for her and for us!

Oh just a light flex for Kehlani, nothing serious to see here!

Katy…you can’t just walk around looking like this? In a film of all places!

And then to just be as hot in real life? Oh come on let the girls live!

I have such a love/hate relationship with these videos. The concept is so good and funny that I think I am already worried about the less good copycats that come from other outlets. But maybe that’s just the ex-social media maven in me!

One thing about a Capricorn is that they will simply run a 5K.

I am lowkey obsessed with the EXTREME dyke energy of being THE Brandi Carlile and being in Home Depot when your single drops.

Who can be mad when Golda pops on the feed? In this sick suit? With that hair? No notes, that’s mother!

This is sick but…why Miu Miu, I have to wonder? I feel like there is a better match for Towa’s style? I mean clearly…she was made for a runway, but I’d love to see her in something a little slicker? Why did my fashion consultant jump out for this?