Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities got into this week, via IG! Let’s get down to it!

I love these two and these looks but I have to confess that I feel The Roses is not a real movie it feels like trick and I do not know why!!!

This is actually quite close to office life — except you are always planning another meeting, never a lunch!

Twenty-three seasons of Top Chef?? That’s so many! Anyway I love when the girlies are in suits!

“When Chanel Ayan invites you to dinner…” is now an intrusive thought. What a casual comment, as if it happens to us all. You know how it is! When Chanel Ayan invites you to dinner? Of course you do!

Oh, did you think the Betts were going to let their five year anniversary pass quietly?

Did you think the Betts weren’t gonna get a People exclusive about their five year anniversary?

Did you think the Betts weren’t gonna give you a full video of their five year anniversary celebrations??

Speaking of marriages, Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison are married!

Cynthia going for a very chic, classic Labor Day, we love!

You feel that chill in the air? That means it’s Sarah Paulson season, bayyybe!

Sometimes celebrities make me feel like it might be fun to get made up and have a photoshoot in my hallway ??

…andddd the other version celebrity photoshoot, featuring gold feathers. Go the hell off Jenna!

Can you imagine a world where we went back to a single post on grid? Can we bring it back, do you think? Anyway, the vibes are indeed impeccable!

King Princess having Amanda Bynes in Hairspray as a root does make me feel 1,000 years old, thank you so much!

I will watch this woman do literally anything and it IS my pleasure, thank you so much!

IT HAS BEEN ONE YEAR ALREADY?? STOP TIME NOW!

Love this sea…butterfly? look! Love!

IYKYK!!!