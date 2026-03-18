Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebs were up to this week, via Instagram! Let’s rock and roll!

A duo I could simply watch forever if we are keeping it 100!

Do I know what applications Towa is talking about? Kinda! I did click the link, but frankly I’m still unclear! Fun photos though!

Meg has never found a bit she won’t commit to and I admire that so much!

This is one hundo percent how I would react if I was a person who had to hold on to information but was also a public figure.

The dream team on the carpet yes ma’am!

No joke, this just reminded me I have bread dough in the fridge I must deal with.

Yeah, this makes sense to me!

This is gonna sound meaner than I mean to, but I do love seeing the various non-Vanity Fair parties that people attend.

Oh we getting new music soon!

How has Queen Latifah been so beautiful my whole life like HOW?!

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