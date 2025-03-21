Jade Carey Has Two Gold Medals AND a Girlfriend!

Happy Friday to us all! Jade Carey, member of the iconic “Golden Girls” US Women’s Gymnastics team, dropped a carousel with her girlfriend, Aimee Sinacola, director of creative content for the University of Oregon Ducks with a sweet and simple caption: “happy 🤍🔐✨💌”

Carey won a gold in 2020 as the Olympic champion of floor exercises and won the bronze in 2024 in vault. She also won a second gold in 2024 for an overall team medal, contributing with her vault score. And now she’s medaling in gay!!

We were not the only ones delighted by this news, trust! Jade’s teammates, Simone Biles (heard of her) and Jordan Chiles were equally thrilled to see this public announcement, per Simone’s “freaking cuuuuuute❤️” and Jordan’s “Periodt!!!!❤️.”

Even though the 2024 Olympics were our gayest yet— 195 athletes representing 32 countries — per GLAAD that number still makes up for less than 2% of the entire Olympic village! Total queer takeover of Olympics better happen by the 2032 Summer games! And if you want to know about more of the gays who competed in 2024, did you know we compiled lists of couples competing, all the soccer players, all the basketball players, the queers of the paralympics, and even have a piece on the women’s rowing team? Jade Carey has now joined an elite group of out queer athletes and we’re thrilled!