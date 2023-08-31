If you’re a fan of animated series or films or gay people or gay cartoon characters, this is quiz is for you!
Gay Cartoon Nerds: Can You Match These Animated Characters to The Actors Who Voice Them?
Riese
Riese is the 41-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in California. Her work has appeared in nine books including "The Bigger the Better The Tighter The Sweater: 21 Funny Women on Beauty, Body Image & Other Hazards Of Being Female," magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. Follow her on twitter and instagram.
Heather Hogan
Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.
“Finally! A challenge made just for me!” I said to myself as I clicked on this headline. But I only got 15. Those were some deep cuts, wow.
I assumed my answer to the question in the headline would be: absolutely no chance, but then I got 15?!
Thank you for the well constructed questions that give enough hints about the answer that you don’t have to have seen a single one of these shows/films (except She-Ra)