Welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities are up to! How do I come about this arcane knowledge? Well, Instagram, of course! Let’s rock and roll!

Chappell Apple! Apple by Chappell! Sorry, just having fun with..words, I guess?

JINX FOREVER! JINX FROM NOW TIL DEATH!

I am deeply pro the early aughts r&b vibe of this song. It’s making me want to be at a BBQ just as the sun is setting?

This is so not my usual vibe but I am soooo into this look! Maybe I’ll have a baddie summer (for the first time ever, at 36).

I kind of feel like this picture says it all? Like, what else is there to say!!!

Congrats on 12 years of sobriety, Tommy! I hope you make it out of that tree!

Could someone just write Trace her Love & Basketball already???

I wish i was kidding, but my mouth is in fact dry looking at these images, thank you Niecy!

To look this good at a weird Nike spon con run? Huge flex!

Hmm something is missing here, no? An accessory maybe? Maybe we need hair up and a big earring? I’m just spitballin!

“Oh the kids and their artsy photo dumps,” is a real thought that I just had. Pack it up, Grandma!

This is such a good look on her, I love how sculpted it is, the way the bow softens it…tens!

Will Primavera Sound become a festival we all know soon? Feels like it just might…

It does seem like DC Pride was lit this weekend! Between Doechii and Cynthia, the girls were OUTSIDE!

I am suing these two for emotional damages!

As a person who is WELL on the record about celebrties not needing their own podcasts, I am simply going to have to eat a HEAPING serving of humble pie, because I might actually need to listen to this one episode. It’s Meg’s fault! I want her takes on SATC!

HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY LAURIE WE LOVE YOU!

Being in this promo is theeee most Lisa Rinna thing to do ever, what a team up of minds!

The Matrix meets…what else? Not quite Beetlejuice, but something along those lines?

Oh to be Kristen Kish in a pinstriped suit in Milan!

STUNNING!

Well that’s a stunning note to wrap on, yeah?