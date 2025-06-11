No Filter: Doechii Brought the Swamp To DC Pride

Welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities are up to! How do I come about this arcane knowledge? Well, Instagram, of course! Let’s rock and roll!

Chappell Apple! Apple by Chappell! Sorry, just having fun with..words, I guess?

JINX FOREVER! JINX FROM NOW TIL DEATH!

I am deeply pro the early aughts r&b vibe of this song. It’s making me want to be at a BBQ just as the sun is setting?

This is so not my usual vibe but I am soooo into this look! Maybe I’ll have a baddie summer (for the first time ever, at 36).

I kind of feel like this picture says it all? Like, what else is there to say!!!

Congrats on 12 years of sobriety, Tommy! I hope you make it out of that tree!

Could someone just write Trace her Love & Basketball already???

I wish i was kidding, but my mouth is in fact dry looking at these images, thank you Niecy!

To look this good at a weird Nike spon con run? Huge flex!

Hmm something is missing here, no? An accessory maybe? Maybe we need hair up and a big earring? I’m just spitballin!

“Oh the kids and their artsy photo dumps,” is a real thought that I just had. Pack it up, Grandma!

This is such a good look on her, I love how sculpted it is, the way the bow softens it…tens!

Will Primavera Sound become a festival we all know soon? Feels like it just might…

Doechii

It does seem like DC Pride was lit this weekend! Between Doechii and Cynthia, the girls were OUTSIDE!

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 8: Doechii performs during the WorldPride Closing Concerts on June 8, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Kiehart for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 8: Doechii performs during the WorldPride Closing Concerts on June 8, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Kiehart for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

I am suing these two for emotional damages!

As a person who is WELL on the record about celebrties not needing their own podcasts, I am simply going to have to eat a HEAPING serving of humble pie, because I might actually need to listen to this one episode. It’s Meg’s fault! I want her takes on SATC!

HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY LAURIE WE LOVE YOU!

Being in this promo is theeee most Lisa Rinna thing to do ever, what a team up of minds!

The Matrix meets…what else? Not quite Beetlejuice, but something along those lines?

Oh to be Kristen Kish in a pinstriped suit in Milan!

STUNNING!

Well that’s a stunning note to wrap on, yeah?

