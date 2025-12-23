I was first exposed to Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl via its exquisite film adaptation. Fans of Gone Girl are familiar with its infamous Cool Girl monologue. Spoken from the protagonist’s perspective, it details her encounter with the desirable but misogynistic stereotype of the Cool Girl. The Cool Girl being an effortlessly attractive, geeky, and doting woman that men crave for their egotistic satisfaction.

It’s been stuck in my head since I heard it the first time. I’ve been mentally adapting the book and movie versions to match my life experiences. Here it is: the Asian trans girl’s Cool Girl monologue for you.

Men always say that as the defining compliment, don’t they? She’s a cool girl. Being that cool, Asian trans girl means I’m a hot, erudite, sweet girl who is onboard with anime, kinky sex, gaming, housework. I must eat rice and cheeseburgers as if they have no calories while being the last vestige of thin femininity in a world that was ‘ruined’ by feminism. Because above all, I must be attractive. Attractive and subservient. I’d never let my years add dress sizes because it’s what he wants.

This Cool Girl has no mood settings beyond cheerful and yearning. When he fails to behave appropriately or can’t handle basic housework, it falls to me to forgive him and finish what he started. I’m interested in every long speech he delivers about his latest anime or big-titty gacha game obsession. The only opinions I have are his shadow: a two-dimensional form that clings helplessly to his definitive account. Never mind that my daily personhood consists of five interests in a trenchcoat. All of that becomes tolerably small to accommodate his superior hobbies.

Does it matter that I’m ethnically Chinese and have no interest in K-Pop or someone else’s Japanophilia? Of course not. I’m Asian. The Eastern and pale kind (subtext: the ‘best’ kind). My people are the last bastion of traditional femininity after western women were destroyed by [select all that apply]: feminism; DEI; social media; Taylor Swift; suffragettes; college. Being reduced to a dated media stereotype is second in significance only to becoming some weirdo’s arm candy. Being transgender makes it better. I’m the heterosexual man’s ideal trans woman: conventionally attractive and ‘passing’. These qualities allow me to attract the finest people to complete me: trans fetishists and chasers.