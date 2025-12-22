Beloved queer show Heartstopper officially aired its final episode in October 2024, but in lieu of a fourth season to wrap up the touching and sweet coming of age story of a gaggle of queer teens finding their way, Netflix ordered a feature-length film. It’s called Heartstopper Forever, and it wrapped filming back in April, but yesterday, creator Alice Osman provided an update for the movie, which is set to air in 2026. In order to give us a “spoiler-free experience,” she couldn’t share many photos, but she did say it’s nearly done with editing, and they’re still working on things like the score and the classic Heartstopper animations.

We don’t know too much about the plot of the movie, because it follows the sixth (and final) volume of the graphic novel the series is based on, which is not all out yet.

In the third season, we saw not only Charlie and Nick navigating their relationship, but Elle entering the art world as a trans girl, Tara and Darcy navigating Darcy’s gender journey, and Imogen realizing some things about herself, too. It’s such a fun group of queer teens, all going through things big and small, from sex to school trips, and most importantly, loving and laughing with each other.

In their post, Alice Oseman says, “I’m very nervous and scared about what you’ll think of it… but that’s probably normal!” And I agree it’s normal, but also based on the first three seasons, I have confidence that it will be an adorable, fun, emotional ride, and I can’t wait.

+ Queer actors Ali Liebert and Katherine Barrell’s gay holiday Hallmark movie, The Christmas Baby, is officially out

+ Ariana Grande hosted and Cher was the musical guest for Bowen Yang’s last SNL episode (it includes Ariana dressing in drag a few times, including my favorite sketch, Home Alone but make it horror)

+ Did YOU know the CW was producing Harlequin novels and that one of them is a queer story called Ordinary Girl in a Tiara and stars bicon Kathryn Gallagher??

+ Okay but the eighth episode of Pluribus though

+ I truly can’t stop thinking or talking about the episode so pardon my second link about it

+ Lola Young is on the mend and hopes to get back to performing soon

+ It looks like we won’t be seeing more of the lesbians on NCIS: Tony & Ziva after all, since the show was cancelled after one season

+ Here is a video of some Bravo Housewives talking about whether or not they’ve kissed a girl like they’re teenagers in the early 2000s not grown-ass adults in 2025 (it’s the way they’re talking about it I’m referring to, not the fact that they’re having this conversation at all)