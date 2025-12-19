The epitome of the community deserving not only gay rights but also gay wrongs, The Ultimatum Queer Love debuted its messy (by design) second season in 2025, generating, if nothing else, some spirited conversation and twelve new micro-influencers. The straights have their Bachelors and their allegedly Blind Loves, but we had our lesbians ready to get married ASAP. Its cancellation was bittersweet —nobody really loved the show, but there was something a bit fun about it, and it meant something that we had it. It meant even more that despite its clear popularity and persistent presence in Netflix’s top ten streaming programs, Netflix axed it, a move almost as suspicious as Mel and Dayna’s sex noises. —Riese

It had been a long time since I got excited about a Star Wars project. But after editing a review of the first season for this website, I thought hey, I think I need to check this out. And indeed, Andor blew me away, especially in its second season. As Nic Anstett astutely writes in her review of the season , it really is a timely, incredibly familiar story of fascism, war, state-sanctioned violence, government corruption, and resistance. But Andor doesn’t only excel in its more zoomed out plotting and war storytelling but in its more zoomed in moments, too. It looks at how intimate relationships and individuals are impacted by all of this in addition to society at large. It’s just such! Smart! Television! If you’ve been feeling burned out or unexcited by the Star Wars universe lately, this will reel you right back in. —Kayla



“Pop pop!” These words can be found coming out of the mouth of one Beauregard Lionett almost every time she uses her monk abilities to take down a foe. They can also be found tattooed on my body next to a d20 dice and a bo staff, in her honor. Needless to say, Critical Role and the Mighty Nein, specifically, are one of my favorite pieces of media of all time. The Mighty Nein animated series is based on the full-length D&D campaign from the folks at Critical Role. I won’t go too deep into the overall show lore, Valerie Anne’s already masterfully done that here. What I will say, however, is that whether or not you consider yourself a fan of D&D, you will fall in love with this complex group of adventurers. So far, I love the way the show is introducing characters and their backstories; we get to see so much of the context only alluded to by Matt (the dungeon master) or the players during the campaign. The voice acting is incredible, the depiction of magic is gorgeous, and did I mention we have multiple confirmed queer characters?? (At the time this publishes, the entire season hasn’t dropped yet, so I won’t spoil who they are.) It’s been so much fun getting to hear these actors jump back into these roles; it feels like coming home to friends. If you’ve never seen a single episode of Critical Role, the show does an amazing job of building the world around our main characters without it feeling repetitive for those of us who are low key obsessed with it. And if you are a fan, be sure to look out for Easter eggs because they are delightful! —Nic