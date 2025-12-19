Hello and welcome back to Autostraddle’s Pluribus recaps, where I dive deep on a particular theme, moment, idea, or question from the week’s episode rather than providing a scene-by-scene recap of everything that happens. This is your Pluribus episode 8 recap, so it contains spoilers for “Charm Offensive.” Join me in the comments to discuss the episode, even if it’s to tell me how much you disagree with me lol. I cut my teeth recapping for The AV Club; I’m very used to dissent. As Manousos continues his journey north to link up with Carol so they can save the world, Carol continues her investigation into this new world by spending a lot of time with Zosia, who also seems to be trying to understand Carol on a deeper level. Carol is gathering intel on the hive, but the hive is also seemingly gathering intel on her, attempting to understand, perhaps, human experiences and feelings that are not really accessible to them — specific, individual feelings, feelings that are difficult to put into words. As Zosia explains while getting a couples massage with Carol, the hive shares experiences in that they all know when something has happened to each other, but not everyone feels the exact feelings of each individual. The fact of the feeling is just known by all of them, like receiving a continuous report on the feelings of every individual. I wonder, too, how exactly the hive experiences the feelings and memories of individuals prior to the joining. Does everyone know and understand what it feels like to break a bone? To be betrayed by a loved one? To be rejected by a parent? When they “recall” those feelings someone once had, do they really feel the feelings or just process it like information in a report? I’m not seeking literal answers to these questions. Carol needs to understand as much as possible about the hive in order to, hopefully, return humanity to itself, but as a viewer, I’m less inclined to logically work out all of the inner workings of the hive and how they experience things, because one thing feels ultimately true, which is that they have indeed lost their humanity. Downloading every human experience, feeling, thought, idea, and knowledge into one consciousness is not an evolution of humanity; it’s slop.

Carol and Zosia literally have sex in the episode, but to me, the most intimate part of the episode is not this act of physical intimacy nor the grand romantic gesture of the hive reconstructing the diner where Carol’s writing life began (more on that in a bit), but rather the quiet moment between Carol and Zosia on an overlook after hiking as they look down at a train. Carol remarks how much she loves the sound of trains, and Zosia is genuinely surprised, wants to know more. Carol, it turns out, never told anyone else about this love for train sounds, so there was no one to share this information during the joining. Carol thought the hive knew everything about her, but they only know what she externalized to others. They cannot read her mind, and they cannot access her private memories. There are experiences and feelings that are only hers, and this is what makes her human. This is one of the universal facts of what it means to be human: that we can never be fully known or understood by anyone else, that we will always have parts of ourselves that will be our own, that we have interiority, thoughts and feelings that cannot be perceived outside of us. Even Helen, who likely knew Carol better than most, did not know this thing about trains. There’s beauty in that. And even if there are qualities of the hive and how it functions that can be seen as good — the eradication of private property, the lack of crime and incarceration, the communal approach to living — it comes at the cost of losing these prickly, messy, complicated parts of what it means to be human and to have agency and selfhood.

The hive thinks they’ve done something Carol will love when they reconstruct the burned-down diner from her past, and for a second, Carol is swept up in the fantasy of nostalgia. She remembers what it felt like to be a struggling artist, working nights so she could write in the morning, writing longhand when she couldn’t afford a computer. It was before her commercial success but also before she’d become more jaded about the publishing industry. We watch as she cycles through this rollercoaster of emotions, and I think we can all relate to the power of nostalgia in this moment. I have my own versions of this diner; I think we all do. But it is not real. And I think especially as a writer, Carol understands the importance of delineating between reality and fantasy, of honoring the confusing and sometimes frustrating parts of what it means to be human. She is not actually being taken back to that moment in her life; it’s just a memory-theater version of it. That kindness offered to her by the server Bri in keeping her coffee full, in letting her stay in the booth as long as she wanted, it is not kindness that can be authentically offered now. Hiveminded Bri is just going through the motions of it. Does it matter? I think it does, and Carol does, too. Capitalism and consumerism often rely on the power of nostalgia to trick us into buying things we do not need. Here, the hive presents Carol with what it thinks is a gift. The resources and labor required to make that gift? Beyond wasteful. Zosia and the hive are confused by Carol’s rejection of the diner fantasy. It’s clear they thought this would win her over or please her. After all, they say that’s all they want, to make her happy. But they cannot, not with these gestures that only further highlight how different they are from her. All this information about humanity and human experience at their disposal and they still can’t really understand what it means to be human. They can use their collective knowledge to beat Carol at croquet and board games, but they cannot use it to actually understand her or to relate to her, and without that relational capacity, no real relationship can be formed. Carol might no longer be in literal isolation, but she’s still alone.