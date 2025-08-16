10 Unexpected Queer Girl Moments in Scary Movies

Queerness and horror have a long, fraught relationship. Take The Silence of The Lambs, the Sleepaway Camp series, It: Chapter II — I could go on and on. While mainstream horror sapphic representation is flimsy or outright awful, horror movies made by queer women and/or with explicitly queer female characters are thankfully on the rise.

We all know the classics like Jennifer’s Body, Black Swan or The Hunger, but what about movies with subtle or maybe lesser known queer girl moments? These scenes are not necessarily all good or all bad, but they sprinkle a little LGBT crouton packet onto a scary movie salad. Some of them are blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Easter eggs, some are casual one-liners, and some are full-on sapphic puzzles.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

In the latest reboot, Chase Sui Wonders’ character Ava is bisexual, although they don’t use the word. In the beginning of the film, we see her pining for her ex, Milo (Jonah Hauer-King). Later, she meets true crime podcaster Tyler (played by Gabbriette of Charli XCX fame) and they fuck in an airplane bathroom. Hot. Then, Milo picks them up from the airport and the car ride is understandably awkward. Not because of Ava’s bisexuality, but because Milo’s her ex and she just hooked up with Tyler. (Gabbriette is very funny here.) I went into the movie not expecting any queerness and was pleasantly surprised to see that moment — and with Gabbriette, no less. (What can I say? I love a woman with pencil-thin eyebrows.)

Cuckoo (2024)

One of my favorite performances of the last year was by Hunter Schafer in the movie Cuckoo. I can’t even explain to you what the film was about, and that’s fine because it’s better if you go in not knowing. While working at a resort in the Alps, Gretchen is approached by a gorgeous mysterious French woman named Ed (played by Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey). Ed asks if Gretchen likes music (an incredible opening line) and Gretchen is immediately in love. The two kiss and plan to run away together but are thwarted. Probably by a monster who hates music.

Hostel: Part II (2007)

In Rome, Beth meets Axelle (Vera Jordanova) after sketching her nude in art class. She and her friends too quickly agree to travel to Slovakia with Axelle. (But I mean, who among us hasn’t done something impulsive for love?) There are a lot of queer undertones to Beth (Lauren German), but one moment stands out. In the pool, Beth swims up to Axelle, massages her shoulders, and kisses her on the neck. It’s really intimate for two presumably straight ladies who have just met. And spoiler: Hostel: Part II gives us Beth as the rare lesbian-coded final girl.

Aliens (1986)

This is one of my absolute favorite LGBTQ Easter eggs. In the file for the deceased Lambert, which is seen briefly in the sequel to Alien, it indicates that Lambert (played by Veronica Cartwright) is a trans woman. Her bio reads: “Subject is Despin Convert at birth (male to female). So far no indication of suppressed trauma related to gender alteration.” (Fans theorize that “Despin” must be the name of the surgery she underwent.) Lambert being trans is in small text and requires pausing to read the screen in order to catch it. Still, it’s a pretty cool little trans nod for 1986.

Get Out (2017)

It’s one of the most terrifying scenes in Jordan Peele’s masterpiece that is already filled to the brim with terrifying scenes. In it, Daniel Kaluuya’s Chris finds a box of photos of his girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) romantically posed with each member of the staff at her parents’ home. He realizes she’s brought all of them into the clutches of her family to be brainwashed and kidnapped. In one photo, we see Georgina, the housekeeper, being hugged by Rose from behind. Rose used queerness to lure Georgina (played by Betty Gabriel) to her horrible fate. It is not a good inclusion — Rose is probably not actually bisexual, and Georgina’s been tragically taken advantage of by a racist. That one photo is among a sea of male victims, but it’s part of the smoking gun Chris was looking for.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

This one takes some dot connecting. In 1981, Ed and Lorraine Warren investigate paranormal mysteries: including the citing of a familiar totem at the scene of the murder of a woman named Katie. She was stabbed by her “friend” Jessica who she ran away from home with. In one of Lorraine’s visions, she sees Jessica was possessed by a demon when she killed Katie. The witch’s curse everyone is under predicts three possessions: the child, the lover, and the Man of God. By process of elimination, it’s pretty clear Jessica is the lover. This is also confirmed in the Conjuring comics apparently, but I haven’t read them. It’s not openly said in the film, but putting the pieces of the witch’s puzzle together makes Katie and Jessica’s coupledom undeniable.

Nope (2022)

Keke Palmer’s character Emerald Haywood in Jordan Peele’s Nope is definitely queer-coded. At one point she references a “girlfriend,” but that could mean someone who is just a friend. (Yeah, right.) The more explicit little moment comes when she and her brother visit Fry’s Electronics. In the middle of explaining her plan, she pauses to tell a woman, “How you doin’? You look pretty.” It’s implied she’s asking because the woman seems wealthy, but combining those two lines solidifies Emerald’s lesbianism for me.

Cult of Chucky (2017)

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers!! You’ve been warned. The big twist at the end of this film is that Chucky is now possessing the body of his long-time victim Nica. He’s using her to escape the asylum. When he’s picked up by his lover Tiffany (Bound’s own Jennifer Tilly), we’re not sure if Nica is herself or not, but once she starts speaking, we can guess. The two passionately kiss in the snow. Yes, Nica is Chucky. Yes, it’s twisted. But I like it for this line delivery that happens after the kiss. Nica/Chucky remarks on how different it is to kiss in these bodies. Tiffany replies sultrily, “I don’t know. Works for me.”

Miller’s Girl (2024)

This movie, more an erotic thriller than horror, stars Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman as a student and teacher embroiled in a tense, sexual rollercoaster of fuckery. It is not good. However, Gideon Adlon’s performance as high school bestie Winnie is so endearing, gay and relatable. She is clearly in love with Ortega’s Cairo and, when the other girl suggests they make out to entice another teacher, Winnie’s wide eyes say it all. “For him, not for you,” Cairo clarifies. Winnie shyly responds, “Well, it can be a little for me.” They continue kissing even after the photo is taken, but Cairo is clearly manipulating her. Even so, I loved Adlon’s performance in this scene.

The Birds (1963)

Though not explicit in the film partially due to the era of its release, the female characters — Melanie and Annie — in The Birds have undeniable chemistry. In later interviews, Jessica Tandy who plays the mother of love interest Mitch in the film said Suzanne Pleshette (Annie) actually asked director Alfred Hitchcock if her character was a lesbian. Hitch allegedly asked her what she thought. It was either that or her character was jealous of Melanie (Tippi Hedren). Suzanne said she’d rather her character be a lesbian than simply “frustrated” by rejection from Mitch. Her take on the character gives us longing, sensual looks between the two, especially one as she leans in a doorway. Smoldering. Too bad their town is being attacked by killer birds. (And not in the fun “slang for women” way.)