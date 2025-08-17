Was it really only last month that The Ultimatum: Queer Love season two concluded? Why does it feel like three lifetimes ago? Alas, I’m sure you’ve been desperate to find out which cast member from this season you are the most like. No? You don’t want to be compared to ANY of them? Well too bad sweetie, because buckle in and strap up. It’s time for a personality quiz that’ll expose your personality flaws the same way reality television does!

Who From 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Season 2 Cast Are You? Which of the following would make you the most happy? (Required) A good meal A grand romantic gesture Unconditional love A call from your mom Controlling the narrative Your cat Receipts A successful business Loyalty A really good gym sesh Your dog A good vintage find Which of the following would make you the most upset? (Required) Someone not liking your dog Your partner cooking for someone else Insecurity Not being heard Normie behavior Brussels sprouts Betrayal Indecision Not getting enough attention Being misunderstood Seeing your partner flirt with someone else Conflict of any kind What would you do if a partner gave you an ultimatum? (Required) Do what they ask for Have a calm conversation with them Freeze up Argue about it Become really anxious Shrug nonchalantly Ask them follow-up questions You’re the one GIVING the ultimatum Cry Laugh maniacally Seek couples therapy Reverse the ultimatum on them How would your bestie describe you if they were being honest/giving tough love? (Required) Normie Mixed signal-y Fragile Clueless Cringe Self-destructive Hot-headed Intense Sensitive Delusional Cry baby Immature What would you do if someone you’re close with betrayed you? (Required) Shut down emotionally Throw a dramatic tantrum Call a friend Make a joke about it Try to rationalize it Get mad Call your dad Walk away Cry Call your mom Get even Drive their food truck into a river Which gay celeb/athlete would you most want to have a trial marriage with? (Required) Reneé Rapp Natisha Hiedeman Sydney Colson Fletcher Kehlani Katie O’Brian Ali Krieger Paige Bueckers Chappell Roan Towa Bird Doechii Kristen Stewart What’s for dinner? (Required) Rotisserie chicken Oxtail Pizza Grain bowl Revenge Salmon Vegan pasta Something from a meal kit Chaos Something high protein for the gains Korean BBQ Brussels sprouts What motivates you? (Required) Not sure Work Love Drama Yourself Demons Anger Sense of adventure Gains Mom Stubborness Seeing other people do well Pick a non-Ultimatum reality dating show: (Required) Are You The One? Love Island The Bachelorette Love Is Blind FBoy Island Temptation Island Couple to Throuple The Circle The Millionaire Matchmaker Married at First Sight Too Hot To Handle I Kissed a Girl What is a quality you look for in a partner? (Required) Looks Confidence Romance Success Stability Intensity Patience Adventure Consistency Loyalty Humor Drama What scares you the most? (Required) Your inner demons Uncertainty Decisions Lack of commitment Everything Love Abandonment Not being in control Heartbreak Growing up Heteronormativity Boredom If you were on the Ultimatum, whose opinion about your trial partner would matter the most? (Required) Joanna Garcia Swisher Your best friend Your own Your sisters Your bros Your cat Dad Your original partner The audience Astrology Your mom Who cares Which part of being on the Queer Ultimatum sounds the most fun? (Required) Meeting new people Flirting with other people Free apartment Getting hit on Fame Not having to go to day job Dating other people Playing the game Pretending to breakup Forming intense conversations with people you just met Cocktail parties None of it sounds fun Δ