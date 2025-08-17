Quiz: Who From ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ Season 2 Cast Are You?

Was it really only last month that The Ultimatum: Queer Love season two concluded? Why does it feel like three lifetimes ago? Alas, I’m sure you’ve been desperate to find out which cast member from this season you are the most like. No? You don’t want to be compared to ANY of them? Well too bad sweetie, because buckle in and strap up. It’s time for a personality quiz that’ll expose your personality flaws the same way reality television does!

Who From 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Season 2 Cast Are You?

Which of the following would make you the most happy?(Required)
Which of the following would make you the most upset?(Required)
What would you do if a partner gave you an ultimatum?(Required)
How would your bestie describe you if they were being honest/giving tough love?(Required)
What would you do if someone you’re close with betrayed you?(Required)
Which gay celeb/athlete would you most want to have a trial marriage with?(Required)
What’s for dinner?(Required)
What motivates you?(Required)
Pick a non-Ultimatum reality dating show:(Required)
What is a quality you look for in a partner?(Required)
What scares you the most?(Required)
If you were on the Ultimatum, whose opinion about your trial partner would matter the most?(Required)
Which part of being on the Queer Ultimatum sounds the most fun?(Required)

