Praise the Wilderness! Yellowjackets Has Finally Been Renewed for a Fourth Season

Yellowjackets Season Four Finally Announced

BUZZ! BUZZ! BUZZ! Good news, gays, gals, and cannibal pals, our favorite twisted teen drama Yellowjackets has officially been renewed for a fourth season! Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios recognizes the brilliance of this show, calling it, “a perfect alchemy of psychological horror, survival thriller and coming-of-age drama that continues to captivate audiences worldwide, brought to life by our extraordinarily talented and beloved cast.”

I don’t know why they decided to stress us out by waiting so long to officially renew it, because apparently, according to the network, the season three finale was the most-streamed episode in the series so far. Everyone needed to know who pit girl and the Antler Queen were!!

The ever-brilliant social media team made this announcement on Instagram with a very on-brand post, which was just a creepy-moody wilderness background and a grainy animation that shudders between The Symbol and the number 4. The caption reads, “The Wilderness rewards you 4 your devotion. #Yellowjackets will return.” And we say, in unison, thank you, Wilderness.

Season three was a wild ride, with the intensity, stakes, and absurdity (pos) rising with every episode, so I for one can’t wait to see what’s in store for the teens and adults alike. (If you’re missing our favorite psychotic soccer team in the meantime, you can always relive the series by way of Kayla’s episodic recaps!)

So sharpen your knives, practice your howls, and dry clean your pink baseball hats, because there may be no book club, but there will be more Yellowjackets.

Buzz on Over for More News

+ NewFest Pride starts May 29, and you can see some great upcoming queer films, either in person in NYC or virtually

+ Queer actresses Kaylee Kaneshiro and Anna Akana to star in upcoming horror film The Rift about cult survivors

+ Cyndi Lauper thinks Chappell Roan is great (and I agree)

+ Since Bridgerton was renewed for a fifth and sixth season before season four even airs, fans are speculating that Season 6 could be sapphic because of the order of the books and some genderswapping done in season three

+ Lorde’s upcoming single “Man of the Year” is the song she says she’s proudest of from her upcoming new album, and is about her realization that her gender is more fluid than she previously thought (as of this writing, she still uses she/her pronouns)

+ The Last of Us creators think they’ll need a fourth season to finish the story (and I sure as hell hope they get the chance to do exactly that)

+ Reneé Rapp is among the list of people performing at this year’s American Music Awards, which is perfect since she’s releasing new music tomorrow

+ Speaking of new queer music, Miley Cyrus released a teaser for her album Something Beautiful that drops May 30

+ ICYMI, author Taylor Jenkins Reid came out as bisexual; in other news, fork found in kitchen

+ The Bear dropped their Season 4 trailer, and my favorite part was Ayo Edebiri’s character playing basketball alone for some reason

+ KATSEYE’s Lara accepted an award at Golden Hour: A Queer AANHPI Night Market and talks about living her truth

+ Reality star Chantel Everett hooked up with her friend Ashley and sort of spins out about it asking “Does this mean that I’m a lesbian? Just like that?” because she apparently doesn’t know bisexuality exists

+ Cynthia Nixon likes how messy Miranda’s storylines are on And Just Like That, saying, “Just because we’re queer doesn’t mean we have to be perfect too.”

+ Trans influencer Vivian Jenna Wilson landed her first modeling gig with Wildfang

+ And this is stretching the concept of “pop culture” a little but I thought it was neat: Some DC queers are setting out to paint the “longest LGBTQ+ mural in history” for World Pride (and I have friends who got to add a little to it and be part of that history!!)