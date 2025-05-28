Towa Bird Wooed Reneé Rapp With a Pegging Joke

Reneé Rapp was on Amy Poehler’s podcast Good Hang this week, and let me tell you, it was a delightful listen. For one thing, I love that Amy Poehler isn’t one of those straight people who sound like they’re afraid if they say the word “gay” too many times in a row they’ll catch it, she was very open with her questions for Reneé about things like her girlfriend and coming out, and took all of Reneé’s very gay jokes in stride.

To start off this Gay Hang, Amy talked to Reneé’s close personal friend Cara Delevingne (whose girlfriend was naked in the bed just off camera when she first jumped on the call with Amy), and one of the questions she suggested Amy ask was what Reneé’s drag king name would be. (Amy herself tried to use one of those street name + first pet combos for hers, which led to a hilarious interpretation of what her drag persona would be.)

When talking to Reneé in the interview proper, one of the things she asks is how she met her girlfriend Towa Bird. After joking about having a rolodex of everyone sexy, she says she asked to be introduced to Towa, and that Towa was actually “such a bitch” the first time they met. And one of the next times they met, they were talking about cars and Reneé said, “I wouldn’t peg you as someone who would drive that kind of car” and Towa didn’t miss beat before responding, “Oh, you don’t wanna peg me?” Reneé admits that in that moment she was out-flirted, and she was into it.

The conversation continues to be a Gay Hang when talking about results in some bottom jokes (“What are you going to do when the bottoms are gone? Nothing to top! That’s why my girlfriend NEEDS ME.”). Reneé also discussed how she considered whether or not to use the SNL sketch to officially, publicly change her label from bisexual to lesbian; she originally was going to have them just say “gay” in case in ten years she changed her sexuality or gender (or bitchiness levels: “I want to have the grace to be able to change from being a bitch to being a sweetheart,”) but ultimately decided on “lesbian” because that’s what feels right to her right now.

Other topics include people from her homophobic hometown suddenly trying to claim they’re close because she’s famous, being inspired by other people publicly coming out, Amy giving Reneé her own drag king name (it’s too funny to spoil), Reneé’s dream girl band (real answer and joke answer), and more. Overall it’s a really fun conversation, and it’s not a combination I ever knew I needed, but it was a hilarious episode, and I would have listened to them talk a whole second hour.

Reneé Rapp’s sophomore album, Bite Me, comes out August 1, and her first single from the album (Leave Me Alone) is available now.

Bite Into More News

+ The Wheel of Time was cancelled and I’m sad about it. I was a little late to the party but I watched all of it to review it recently and enjoyed it a lot

+ Lola Young said “I like p***y as well u kno” in the comments of a TikTok video, confirming what we all believed to be true

+ The trailer for the second season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love has dropped and it looks about as messy as you’d expect

+ Demi Lovato got married to Jordan Lutes (aka Jutes), and as long as Demi says they’re happy, I’m happy

+ The Handmaid’s Tale is officially over (the fictional version, at least)

+ Hacks was renewed for a fifth season, just a few days shy of its season four finale

+ Queer music continues to reign supreme: Billie Eilish swept the American Music Awards this year

+ The Morning Show will be back for its fourth season on September 17

+ Bella Ramsey said that when work took them to conservative US states and they were nervous about being so openly queer there, Pedro Pascal was a support system for them

+ Cynthia Nixon reflects on Che in And Just Like That and some of the problematic moments of the original Sex and the City series

+ A fan at Halsey’s concert told the bisexual artist she was her lesbian awakening and was at her concert with her girlfriend of two years, and I love that for everyone involved