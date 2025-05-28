The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 Trailer Accurately Depicts Art of Lesbian Processing

The trailer for the second season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love — every lesbian’s favorite messy dating show — just dropped, and oooooooh boy are we going to get some good gay drama from a group of unwell people once again!

As we already reported, unfortunately, JoAnna Garcia Swisher is back as the show’s inexplicably heterosexual host. Does anyone know why there can’t be a queer host? Are they worried a contestant will fall in love with her? I say, let it happen! Imagine just how good of television THAT would be.

The trailer reiterates the series premise: Six queer couples arrive with one member of the couple being ready for marriage and the other not. They participate in a grand social experiment where they all essentially speed-date each other and then select someone to live with for three weeks as part of a trial marriage. Then they live with their originals partners for another trial marriage. Almost no one will mention polyamory. Then they reconvene and decide if they want to stay with and marry their original partner, be with this new person, or a secret third thing (walk into the abyss solo and single and perhaps ready to admit they should have gone to therapy instead of onto reality television).

And the rest of us lap it all up, because this is peak reality dating television, baby! Give The Ultimatum: Queer Love 29 seasons like The Bachelor!

The trailer also depicts the universal 8 Stages of Lesbian Dating and Processing™.

Ahem, let me break down the stages for you.

Stage One: Flirting

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Britney Thompson, AJ Blount in episode 201 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

This might entail some whispering, soft gay touches, glances across a room, a touch of yearning.

Stage Two: Pottery Date

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Bridget Matloff, Ashley Johnson in episode 205 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Are you really a queer couple if you’ve never been on a pottery date? Think about it.

Stage Three: Awkward Dinner Party

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Mel Vitale, Haley Drexler, Pilar Dizon, AJ Blount, Britney Thompson, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Marita Prodger, Ashley Johnson, Bridget Matloff, Magan Mourad, Dayna Mathews in episode 201 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

This is where you introduce all your friends to the new girl you’re seeing and tell them how in love you are, and they all quietly eat their tofu scramble while thinking “didn’t she tell us she was so in love with the last girl like six months ago?” There should be at least one straight person at the dinner party. Why? Nobody knows.

Stage Four: Booty Grab

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Magan Mourad, Dayna Mathews in episode 204 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

You’re in love! You’re grabbing butts! What could possibly go wrong!

(I got really excited thinking this was possibly two people during The Experiment, but it’s one of the original couples. I want people to get friskier during The Experiment!)

Stage Five: Heated Conversation on Bed

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Dayna Mathews, Magan Mourad in episode 201 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Oh no, let the emotional processing begin!

Stage Six: Crying Conversation on Bed

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Britney Thompson, AJ Blount in episode 201 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

There are soooo many ways to process lesbianly in bed.

Stage Seven: Holding Your Face Because You’ve Reached Processing Overload

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Haley Drexler, Pilar Dizon in episode 207 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

A beachside balcony, as The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 demonstrates, is an ideal setting for this stage.

Stage Eight: Kiss and Makeup

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Mel Vitale, Marie Robertson in episode 201 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

And then go back to stage one to begin the cycle all over again!!!!!!!!!!

The Ultimatum: Queer Love will premiere on June 25 with the first few episodes, and additional episode drops will follow weekly. Happy Pride indeed! What do you say, should I bring my recaps back?

