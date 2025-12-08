Tig Notaro Is Giving Us Some Hot Lesbian Action

Great news: Tig Notaro is making a lesbian action movie with Zack Snyder! She says she sold it to him by saying the tagline could be “hot lesbian action” and honestly, I am also sold on that as a concept.

In earnest, the idea came after Tig’s role in Army of the Dead, which had people of all genders and persuasions telling her how hot she was in the role. If you may recall, Tig was a last-minute addition to that film, as she was called in to replace a sex pest and ended up having to film all of her scenes alone and with a green-screen — so just imagine how much more she can do being part of a project from the jump! After her phone blew up following that project, Tig decided she wanted a whole action movie made up almost entirely of hot lesbians, and thus her new project with Zack Snyder was born. The concept was simply, “What if we just went for it and everyone’s a hot lesbian?” It sounds like it’s still in early development, but for now here’s what we know, right from Tig Notaro herself:

“The movie is called ‘Deviants’, and takes place back in some old-timey days, like some closeted deviants.”

I personally was hoping for a more modern-day action movie (I feel a little burnt out on closeted queer stories, BUT I know they are still valuable and necessary) so I guess I’ll have to wait for my “Mission Impossible but the team is all queer people” movie for after this one takes off. Zack Snyder is no stranger to sweeping action films so here’s hoping this makes all our gay dreams come true. I have faith that Tig Notaro will help steer him in the right direction.

+ In this interview, Kristen Stewart talks about male actors being extra, her varied career, the Barbie movie, the art of the sex scene, and more

+ Stephanie Hsu will be one of the voices in the upcoming Cinderella tale, Steps

+ Little Trouble Girls features a Catholic teen discovering her sexuality and what that might mean

+ No glimpse of our Gen V gays yet but a new trailer for The Boys‘ upcoming fifth and final season dropped

+ Cynthia Erivo was nominated again for her role as Elphaba in Wicked: For Good and is the first Black woman to be nominated twice in the Golden Globes category

+ Here are some moments of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor being cute at Paulson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame dedication

+ Sapphic soccer novel Cleat Cute is in development with Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird’s production company

+ Jessie J’s new song has a line apologizing for calling her bisexuality a phase

+ We got a trailer for next summer’s Supergirl movie

+ And if I may do a little shameless self-promotion, if you like the types of links I include in these Pop Culture Fixes, I think you’ll enjoy this gay gift guide I put together