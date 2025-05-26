‘The Last of Us’ Episode 207 Recap: The End Is the Beginning

This recap will have spoilers for Season 2, Episode 7 of The Last of Us, “Convergence”

Hello and welcome to this recap of the finale of Season 2 of The Last of Us, where Nic and I (Valerie Anne) will discuss the chaotic and stressful goings-on of this episode, plus give our overall thoughts on the season. What a ride it’s been! And thank you for going on it with us. One last time: While we will compare/contrast what happened in the game, we will not spoil what happens further ahead in the game than we’ve seen in the show, and we ask you to do the same in the comments. But we do encourage you to talk about this episode and this season in the comments!

Without further ado, let’s dive in.

We open the finale back in the theater, our home-away-from-Jackson, where Jesse and Dina have come back and have to deal with Dina’s injury. Eventually, Ellie finds her way back too.

Let’s talk about Seattle Night Two.

Valerie: The walkie talkie saying that Isaac has ordered the W.L.F. to go radio silent in the dark theater on a stormy night was such an ominous way to start this finale.

Nic: It also made me wonder if they finally realized some of their walkies were missing??

Valerie: Some of the people in the hospital saw Ellie running and shooting, so they knew she wasn’t a Seraphite, so yeah, even if they didn’t notice, I think the fact that she found the hospital means they have to assume she has a walkie.

Smash cut to Jesse having to push an arrow through poor Dina’s leg! I didn’t appreciate him yelling at her when the poor thing was just scared out of her mind, but I understand he was just trying to help. I also thought she looked really cute when she doubled down on refusing the alcohol he offered, her lil brow all furrowed. I’m also glad they found her a place to properly lie down that wasn’t the floor of the theater lobby; the dressing room is a nice touch.

Poor Jesse takes another hit when Ellie comes in and barely looks at him before storming to the dressing room to check on her girl. Dina’s soft smile as she wakes up, the way it fades when she realizes Ellie is hurt. They’re just so perfect.

Nic: And a Shimmer mention as Jesse’s “test” question!!

Valerie: Yes! I actually had “Shimmer mention!!” in my notes. Love that horse.

I thought it was really interesting watching Ellie struggle with the duality of her feelings about what she did to Nora. She found it easy, and she got some (admittedly ambiguous) information from her, but she doesn’t look HAPPY that it was easy. Dina didn’t seem fazed by the fact that Ellie left Nora alive but infected, and I wonder if her opinion would have changed if she had seen the people in the basement being consumed by the mushroom walls.

Dina’s tone does seem to change when Ellie explains that Abby and her friends didn’t just kill Joel randomly, that it was retaliation for killing Abby’s dad and a whole hospital full of Fireflies to save her life. Which is interesting because I didn’t realize that Dina didn’t know this. And now I’m wondering when Ellie realized. Did she not know until Nora told her? Either way, the wind seems to have gone out of her sails. With only “whale” and “wheel” as clues, she has given up hope of finding Abby.

Whether it’s because this being revenge for revenge changes her opinion on the mission altogether, or just because she knows they’re in over their heads, Dina says with a dash of desperation and finality, “We need to go home,” and surprisingly, Ellie actually agrees.

When Dina rolled over on her fainting couch, I thought she was going to ask Ellie to lie with her, and it kind of hurt my heart when she didn’t. I wish I knew what she was thinking.

Nic: Hey remember that stress you talked about at the end of our last convo? WE SURE ARE IN IT! Poor Dina screaming and crying while Jesse does his best Grey’s Anatomy impression broke my damn heart. Shocking no one, Isabela killed it yet again in this episode. The switch from pure agony to absolute defiance when Jesse offered her alcohol to numb the pain scared even me, I won’t lie, so it’s funny to me that your first reaction was “she’s so cute!”.

Valerie: It was like a puppy successfully scaring away a German Shepherd, and I stand by my statement of adorability.

Nic: What a difference a few episodes and some trauma make for our girls. Aside from the actual topic of their conversation, what stood out to me about Ellie and Dina in the dressing room was how quickly Ellie let her guard down. It wasn’t so long ago that she made sure to erase all signs of crying before talking with Dina at Joel’s house. Now she is literally and figuratively laid bare recounting the horror of what she did to Nora and the ease with which she did it. I love what you said about the duality of Ellie’s feelings about the torture and her not being happy that it was easier than she thought it would be.

And when Ellie reveals that she knew what Joel did to Abby’s father, for the first time, you can see the light in Dina’s eyes shift a bit. Her face was unreadable to me as she processed the information. Was she hurt that Ellie kept it from her? Angry? I have to imagine it’s a combination of several emotions, capped off with exhaustion as she relents and says “we have to go home.” I did love that we got to actually see them have this conversation, and I loved the way Dina let Ellie get the story out at her own pace and without immediate judgment, but gosh darn if it didn’t hurt my heart to watch both of their faces.

With Dina too injured to join, Ellie and Jesse head out to find Tommy. They make their way toward the rendezvous point but get caught in a storm…then caught between a Wolf vs. Scar fight.

So, Seattle Day Three is off to a rough start, eh?

Valerie: A rough start, indeed. It hurt my feelings watching Ellie try to make small talk and Jesse give her the cold shoulder. She knows she fucked up but she doesn’t know how to make it right. Before they head out, Dina gives Ellie her bracelet for good luck, and I can’t help but wonder…did Dina suspect that Ellie would go rogue? Did she know she’d make one last break for Abby? Or did she just know they were about to take risks on treacherous roads?

I also can’t read Dina’s thoughts when Jesse offered to let Ellie stay and Dina quickly said, “No.” Does she not want to be alone with Ellie right now, and the bracelet was an “I’m mad but we’re not over,” gesture? Did she not want Jesse to get suspicious if she said she did want Ellie to stay? Or was Ellie right, and she was just saying that they’d be safer together? Does she not say goodbye because she’s afraid they won’t come back, or to ensure they will? LET ME IN THAT PRETTY HEAD OF YOURS, DINA.

Nic: I agree with you, I was kind of sad to see the frostiness between Jesse and Ellie, especially because I think in a less complicated situation, they’d be great “bros”; we’ve seen some of that already with them. When Dina gave Ellie her bracelet, my gamer heart was SO HAPPY! And even in this incredibly dire situation, sweet Ellie still manages to make a joke about how the good luck charm bracelet hasn’t exactly worked out for Dina considering the EVERYTHING HAPPENING. I’m really glad that you called out wanting to know what’s going on in Dina’s head because I had every single question you just asked! I do think there’s an element of Dina wanting to make sure Ellie knew the two of them were okay, but I don’t know about the rest! As good as Isabela is at portraying emotions with one look, she’s apparently just as good at not betraying what Dina’s thinking, and frankly it’s rude! (JK Isabela, you’re perfect and amazing at what you do, never change.)

Valerie: LOVE that we got a Shimmer update. Everyone say, “thank you, Jesse!” I love that Jesse is clever enough to have picked up on the fact that Dina is pregnant and also that Dina and Ellie are together now. What I DON’T love is Jesse saying, “I’m going to be a father, which means I can’t die.” Ouchie.

Nic: SHIMMER IS ALIVE AND WELL! “Thank you, Jesse!” And speaking of Jesse, I thought Ellie accidentally confirming his suspicion that Dina was pregnant was hilariously on brand for her. Something I was a little confused about was Ellie’s comment about there being more than one “Prophet” when she and Jesse saw the “Feel Her Love” mural. Was the image of a different woman than we’ve seen? ARE there multiple Prophets??

That rookie who isn’t a rookie anymore came back to capture a teen Scar, looking as detached and cutthroat as the last time we saw him. Ellie’s “act first” tendencies were on full display here, so I’m glad Jesse was there to rein her in.

Valerie: I thought it was interesting to watch Ellie about to leap into danger and have Jesse be the one to pull her back this time; if it had been Dina, I wonder if Ellie wouldn’t have been as pissed about it. And I hate to agree with a man, but they WERE outgunned and outmanned, so Jesse made the right call in holding her back.

We then visit a WLF base that is hilariously in a Costco parking lot.

What do you make of Park and Isaac’s conversation here?

Nic: Okay so I can’t remember if the Wolves had a base in a former Costo parking lot in the game, but I got a GOOD laugh over it here. I love imagining how everyday places might get transformed in an apocalypse scenario. Like sure hospitals make the most sense, but Costco would be CLUTCH. Anyway, for a fairly militarized group, the WLF doesn’t seem to be great at keeping tabs on their soldiers. Owen: missing; Mel: missing; Abby: missing. Isaac’s concern over only Abby though was super interesting to me, because I wonder what’s happened in 1) the years since Abby and her crew joined Isaac and 2) the months since Joel died that elevated her to leader status in Isaac’s eyes? Park asking if Isaac was in love with Abby did make me laugh a bit though because I SUPER didn’t expect that question!?

Valerie: I laughed out loud. Agent Park’s got jokes. Also its out-of-the-blue nature reminded me of Adult Shauna’s, “Are you still in love with me?!” on Yellowjackets.

Nic: LOL, yes! As for the rest of it, it seems that the conflict between the Wolves and the Scars is about to come to a head with this attack and, for reasons that aren’t clear, he doesn’t expect himself or Park to survive it. I felt bad for Park here! She has been THROUGH it with losing her son and her team, she’s the one who showed up, yet Isaac is still focused on Abby instead of her.

Valerie: Yeah, I wonder what he sees in her that Park clearly doesn’t see. I guess she does have her own little crew she’s already leading, so maybe he sees that she is good at getting people to do her bidding. For better or worse.

As we continue Ellie and Jesse’s Very Special Day Out, the duo makes it to the bookstore and realize Tommy isn’t there. They have some interesting conversations in the bookstore itself, and up at the lookout point when they hear on the radio that there’s a sniper nearby and assume it’s Tommy.

I’d love to discuss those discussions.

Nic: *snort* “Very Special Day Out” got me good. Which is great because I needed to avoid my feelings for a little longer.

Valerie: When Jesse says, “Here we are again, you and me in bad fucking weather,” it made me surprisingly sad. Because the last time they were stuck was in the grow house and they were such buddies!! But now he’s so mad at her. The vibes are quite different.

I’m obsessed with Ellie going right for the baby book section and taking one for Dina. There’s a Monster at the End of this Book is also a great one, and one I loved reading to my brother when we were little. And Jesse’s, “I should have thought of that,” made me laugh a little (sorry Jesse), already acting like a bio dad jealous of the thoughtful stepdad.

Nic: I LOVED that Ellie’s first thought was to grab a baby book for Dina. And such a solid book choice, too.

Valerie: Though don’t think too hard about how the whole book is Grover being stressed about a monster and then at the end of the book there’s a mirror and it turns out he was the monster all along…Come to think of it, Ellie might not end up liking that book too much…

Nic: I liked the story Jesse told Ellie about a girl who passed through Jackson who he had a brief two-week situationship with, if only because it gave us even more insight into what seems like a bit of a martyr complex for Jesse. Like, look at what I’ve given up to make sure Jackson is set up for the future. I get it, I do. I know what it’s like to default to what others need before what you need, to a fault. So I understand where he’s coming from, but I also understand Ellie immediately getting defensive and leaping to the conclusion that Jesse thinks he’s better than her.

One small thing before they go up to the lookout, there was a wee stuffed giraffe in frame before the scene changed, and I’m obsessed with these Easter eggs.

Valerie: Speaking of the lookout: I WAS RIGHT and Jesse voted “no” on this whole mission.

Ellie screaming “FUCK THE COMMUNITY” was so impactful, too. She was raised by an uncaring military, she never felt community the way Jesse had. Her community is her people. Her community was Riley, then Tess and Joel, then just Joel, and then they all died. And there was nothing she could do to prevent it, but there is something she can do to avenge Joel’s death, at least. It’s what he would have done — what he DID do — for her, and that’s the community she’s here to serve. Dina and Jesse are her community too, and Tommy and Maria, and I wish that could have been enough for her. I wish she could have mourned with them and that they healed together. But in her head, this is how she serves their community. HER community.

And I know she’s sort of lost the plot, but she does make a good point when she says that Jesse let a kid die because he wasn’t in his community. It’s like, I know it’s not that simple, but also, I get why she feels this way. I understand why she feels like no one else understands why she’s doing this and why she doesn’t feel like it makes her any better or worse than anyone else in this twisted, violent world. At least, she’s trying to convince herself it doesn’t make her any worse than anyone else. Worse than, for example, Abby.

Nic: You sure were right about Jesse voting “no”! And with everything we knew about him then, plus what we know now, of course that’s the way he voted. Ellie argues that her community was killed right in front of her, and hasn’t that always been the case for her? You said it: Everyone she has considered to be her community has died. I also wish the people who are still here for her were enough for Ellie. And she’s not wrong necessarily about Jesse letting that kid die, it’s just unfortunately way more complicated than that.

Despite the DOWNPOUR and utter darkness she has to work with, Ellie sets off on her mission alone.

Time to talk about The Journey to the Aquarium.

Nic: Okay look, Ellie is very capable, she is. But girl, going off alone in a storm on a stolen boat with no idea of what’s waiting for you is an objectively wild thing to do!! I’ll give her one thing though, I’m so glad she took a beat before shooting at the two WLF soldiers she saw at the dock, otherwise she would have been FUCKED (well, more so) when DOZENS more showed up!

Valerie: I was so stressed out. I was like, have you ever been on a boat before?? In the game, she didn’t even know how to swim until Joel taught her during the time jump, and even Katie Ledecky would have had a hard time battling that storm!

Nic: OMG Valerie, you did a Sports™! Let me just say, Ellie getting captured by the Seraphites really surprised me. I can’t figure out why they decided to add this in? To show the brutality that even a Seraphite child can display? To establish that the attack on the village was such a huge deal that they had no qualms letting a prisoner live? What do you think?

Valerie: Just a small detour to get almost hanged, no big deal. But yeah I think probably this was serving the same purpose as the earlier Wolves killing the random, unarmed Seraphite teenager. I think it’s just showing that there was a war brewing, and there was indiscriminate violence on both sides. Maybe also to remind us how batshit it is that Ellie is going on this mission alone. The fact that she carries on to the aquarium by herself after almost getting hanged is WILD.

Nic: It was also really cool to see the exterior of the aquarium and to watch Ellie climb multiple surfaces to get inside, and then drop to the table just like in gameplay.

Valerie: THE YELLOW CRATE! THE LADDER BRIDGE! I was delighted by how videogame-like that part was. And how familiar the back rooms and halls of the aquarium looked from having played the game.

Ellie doesn’t find Abby at the aquarium, and instead finds Owen and Mel discussing Abby.

This doesn’t go well for anyone involved, does it?

Nic: THEY DIDN’T HAVE TO MAKE THIS WORSE WHY DID THEY MAKE IT SO MUCH WORSE?! Are Craig and Neil okay? Answer’s gotta be “no”, right? A lot of this scene matched up pretty well with the game; Ellie eavesdropping on Mel and Owen, her trying to use Joel’s “show me on the map” strategy to pin down Abby’s location. Even Owen making the stupid decision to try and overpower Ellie was similar. His biggest mistake was underestimating Ellie, and he paid for his hubris. But Valerie, when I realized Mel got grazed, still had her faculties, and asked Ellie to “get it out”, I LOST it. Because what do you MEAN Ellie, whose injured pregnant girlfriend is waiting for her, is now faced with doing an impromptu c-section?! Ellie, who came into this world in a similarly traumatic way. All I could think about while Mel begged Ellie to “get it out” was Ashley Johnson begging Marlene to take Ellie. Ellie’s desperate whispers about not knowing what to do, the realization of what this means overtaking her and eventually wracking her with sobs; Bella Ramsey’s performance punched me in the gut. It added so many more emotional layers to an already brutal situation.

Valerie: They made it SO MUCH WORSE. It was, once again, as always, Owen’s fault, because he grabbed his gun first. But at least in the game, Mel also came at Ellie with a knife after she shot Owen. I’m not 100% sure the TV version of Mel would have! She seemed traumatized having to dose Dina to knock her out! So getting hit by accident??? Ouch. Poor Ellie not knowing what to do, despite Mel’s begging, hurt me deeply. We’ve seen a few times this season where she’s been insecure about not being as smart (or as “school oriented”) as Dina, and you really feel that frustration and desperation in her voice when she says, “I don’t know what that means.” I wonder if in that moment she realized another reason being alone to do this wasn’t a great idea; I wonder if she thought that if Dina had been there, she might have known what to do. Mel going into automatic bedside manner mode like “you’re doing good,” and then asking if it’s out before dying?? Devastating. Ariela Barer was amazingly devastating. (Also, Ariela is queer, in case you didn’t know. Fun fact!) And yeah Ellie crashing out, and Uncle Tommy showing up just in time, all of it was so upsetting and so brilliantly acted. When Uncle Tommy holds her and helps her stand up, Ellie suddenly looks so small.

Valerie: I also think it’s interesting what she overheard Owen and Mel talking about before they noticed her, saying that Abby was going “behind enemy lines at night.” What is that girl up to…

Back to the theater we go, for better or worse, our little family of four hoping to spend their last night here before heading back to Jackson.

The time has come to talk about our final scene of the season with Team Ellie.

Valerie: And as if our feelings hadn’t been through the ringer enough, we’re back in the theater again. Dina is relieved to see them back (the one stray shot of her sitting in the theater in the dark when Jesse said they’d be back before nightfall hurt my feelings), but her injuries are such that she promptly passes back out.

Nic: Ooof here we go. It’s so clear that Ellie hasn’t shaken off the shock of the aquarium because she walks right past Dina when she gets back to the theater. And the look on Dina’s face?? TOO MUCH.

Valerie: Tommy trying to reassure Ellie that Owen and Mel weren’t guiltless in all of this, but Ellie is upset that she’s essentially killed three people and none of them were her true target. But she agrees she’ll just have to make peace with it, because they’re heading back to Jackson in the morning.

Nic: I really liked this interaction too, and honestly I thought she might put up more of a fight, but between this and her conversation with Dina, Ellie’s resigned herself to going back home.

Valerie: Then clever Uncle Tommy leaves Ellie and Jesse alone so they can talk. And thank goodness they do. They finally call a truce, Ellie admitting that Jesse IS a good person, and Jesse admiring the fact that Ellie is passionately loyal to those she cares about most.

But then they hear a ruckus, and Jesse has the bad misfortune of being taller and therefore faster than Ellie, so when they bust through the doors, he’s the one that gets shot. IN THE FACE. I knew this was coming because I played the game, but I forgot how fast it happens, how suddenly. It still felt just as shocking. And it hurt even worse in live action, because I’ve grown even more attached to this sweet boy and his friendship with our girls.

Nic: It warmed my heart to watch Ellie and Jesse finally talk things out and admit to each other’s good qualities, so OF COURSE they were interrupted with the sounds of a scuffle and, despite knowing exactly what was coming, I still yelled, “NO JESSE DON’T OPEN THE DOOR!” But of course he opened the door, and watching him get shot in the face hurt just as bad here as it did on my first playthrough of this game.

Valerie: Abby is there, and I’m sorry to say this but she looks kind of hot. Despite her wet hair and white hot rage and bruises on her neck that look suspiciously like the bruises that will be showing up on Ellie’s neck soon after her pitstop with the Seraphites. Something about the jacket and stance (and, I mean, Kaitlyn Dever’s face), I’m sorry, I am but a simple gay.

Valerie: ANYWAY Ellie’s little sad voice when she says “I didn’t mean to hurt them” after literally telling Abby she MEANT to kill HER instead was kind of amusing but also SO SAD. She really didn’t mean to hurt them!! And she just watched her girlfriend’s baby daddy die, and she knows pregnant Dina is somewhere in this theater, and Abby has a gun trained on the last father figure she has left. So of course she’s begging Abby to take her instead, promising the rest of them had nothing to do with any of it.

But the rage in Abby’s eyes just burns brighter. It gave me chills when she said, “I let you live and you wasted it.” Once again, give Katlyn Dever and Bella Ramsey their damn awards already. WHEW.

Nic: Listen, you’re not going to get any disagreement from me on Abby looking hot here. In fact, it feels apt considering the description of Joel that Abby got in the beginning of the season. SHE LOOKED AMAZING.

ALSO, Ellie’s pleading with Abby and sounding just SO sad was A LOT! I’m not thrilled that my brain did this, but when Ellie said “I’m the one you want” I immediately went into a Wicked montage so I’m hoping the TLOU fan editors hook us up on that front.

Nic: ALSO ALSO WHERE IS DINA?!

Kaitlyn Dever, they will never make me hate you. The way she delivered “I let you live and you wasted it” would make Laura Bailey proud. Brilliant.

Valerie: AND THE GUNSHOT + FADE TO BLACK ONE-TWO PUNCH? Rude as hell, show!

Nic: RUDE, INDEED!

While the fade to black would have been cliffhanger enough, that’s not quite where things end.

So we need to discuss Seattle Day One, Part Deux!

Valerie: At first glance (and for those who haven’t played the game) it’s hard to tell if this is a flash forward to Abby peacefully relaxing after having slain her enemies, or if it’s a flashback, but either way we know some time has passed, because the marks on her neck are gone. And they wisely sent Manny to fetch her for Isaac, since that’s the only one of her crew who is still alive, so that doesn’t give it up right away either. If you didn’t know for sure, the only way you find out, is when Abby is looking over the stadium-turned-W.L.F. base and the title card reads: Seattle Day One. I thought that was a really clever way to set up the next season. It’s going to be a MINUTE before we learn about what happens next in that theater. I’m excited and scared!

Nic: I really loved the way they set this up because like you said, until the chiron at the end of the scene, there’s no way to know when we are. We’re getting the stadium!! This goes back to what I said earlier about how everyday spaces get utilized in an apocalypse, but I just love the idea of a community growing in a literal football stadium. Revealing the timeframe this way gives the viewer the same reaction gamers had when we first saw “Seattle: Day One” pop up for a second time, and I cannot WAIT to see how the rest of this story unfolds.

And that’s all she wrote! But that’s not all WE wrote, because I’d love for us to answer one more question: How did you feel about the season overall, and what are you looking forward to or dreading or hoping for in Season 3?

Nic: What a ride!! As you (and our readers) know, The Last of Us is one of my favorite stories ever. And I say stories because when I first played the games, I remember thinking about how it was more than just a game, that what the team at Naughty Dog did belonged in the same conversations as when we talk about the way books and movies and television make us feel.

I love this show so much, it genuinely owes me nothing. There was a lot riding on this season, especially considering some people’s responses to casting announcements and the usual pressure that comes with second seasons. But from where I’m sitting, they knocked it out of the park. I think the changes they made from the game to the show made sense for the medium and really heightened the experience of watching. And even though some plot points changed, what didn’t change was the beauty and the heart of this show.

I loved getting to spend time with people who weren’t Ellie and Joel. Seeing Tommy and Maria lead Jackson and parent their son; meeting Dina and learning her story and falling in love with Isabela Merced’s portrayal; GAIL! and the tragic story of her and Eugene; getting more time with Jesse and learning more about him — it all felt special and important.

And of course, I loved getting even more insight into Ellie and Joel both together and separately from each other. The addition of Joel’s backstory was something I didn’t know I needed, but it fit in so well with the rest of the season.

The best part of this has been getting to yap about this story we love together, so thank you as always for being such a great writing partner!

I’m sad that it’s over, but I’m really looking forward to seeing how they adapt the rest of the game. It’s Kaitlyn Dever’s time to shine even more! I’m just trying not to think about how long we have to wait for season 3! :sob:

Valerie: I love this show. Second seasons are always a little scary, especially when I love a first season as much as I did this show’s, but they stayed true to their roots, and it felt like more of the same beautiful and devastating stories of humanity found and lost in a post-apocalyptic world. I think it’s really interesting that with a few notable exceptions, the infected weren’t even the biggest threat to our main characters this season. Instead, it was their own grief, hubris, desire for revenge. It wasn’t just a threat to their lives either, though it surely put them in danger plenty, but also a threat to their very humanity. I know a lot of people on the internet whine about differences between the game and the show, but I think they pulled off the balance perfectly of staying true to the story and the heart of the game without making it a shot-for-shot remake — which, frankly, would be boring. This isn’t a recreation; it’s an adaptation, and I think they’re succeeding at that. Also, if it was a shot-for-shot remake, we wouldn’t have Gail, and that would be very sad for all of us.

I also love how they portray Ellie’s queerness. I love that throughout the show they have been consistent in Ellie knowing exactly who she is, and showed her with at least three gal pals over the years. I don’t love that Ellie had to experience it, but I love the authenticity of the fact that Ellie (and Dina) have had to face homophobia, both the unconscious bias (Joel when he first found her with Kat) and the very conscious ones (fucking Seth), but that it never stopped Ellie from being Ellie. I love Ellie’s relationship with Dina; friends-to-lovers is always fun, and they have had some really amazing conversations about their feelings, bisexuality, and queerness in general, and have been so damn adorable throughout.

And the acting! Everyone brought their A-game, there wasn’t a weak link in the bunch. They do such a great job of reminding us that everyone has a story, everyone has their own biases and motivations and wants. It’s such a human story with so many interesting characters and relationships, and I’ve loved exploring it in this new medium.

I’ve also loved doing these joint recaps with you, Nic! If there’s one thing we love to do together, it’s yap about TV shows, so to be able to do it in this format has been a true joy. I hope our gentlereaders have enjoyed it half as much as we have. And I can’t wait for next season!