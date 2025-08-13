feature image by Peacock / Contributor via Getty
Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite gay celebrities were up to this week, via their Instagram! Let’s go!
If someone hurt my auntie’s feelings, I will have to come over there and do something!!!
I don’t know that I have the credentials to declare this but I feel I do, so: HIT ALBUM HERE TO STAY!
I would be a liar if I did not say a relationship book is a bold and brave venture!! But I approve!
This simply made me laugh, Keke keeping it real as ever!
LOVE the moth look, couldn’t love it more tbh.
I think the hardest part of being this level of famous would be having to attend all the free events you get invited to. Like how many festivals can a person attend!!
Important news!!!
okay HBO now it’s time to give my girl a rest from carrying your network on her back!!
this is giving Mary Todd as Anna Delvey and I like it??
Looooove to see a new artist book a sold out tour yes, that’s life!
Cardi will always serve a look and a catchy beat!
I love love! That’s all!
I wouldn’t have included Jenny on the list at all (I know that wasn’t Stephanie’s choice!) as I don’t think she is bisexual. She dates men at the beginning of the series, doesn’t seem into it, and then realises she’s a lesbian. Alice or Tina would’ve been a better choice for The L Word, but I guess they wanted to include a more iconic character.
#11 – Eleanor Shellstrop. Say what you will about the other characters on the list, their bisexuality wasn’t always treated as the punchline to a joke.
putting both Eve and Villanelle at the bottom of the list is unacceptable, I’ve never seen Brooklyn 99 and now I never will because this person has deeply boring taste