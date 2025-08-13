No Filter: Stephanie Beatriz Ranked Bisexual TV Characters. Let’s FIGHT About Her Choices

feature image by Peacock / Contributor via Getty

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite gay celebrities were up to this week, via their Instagram! Let’s go!

If someone hurt my auntie’s feelings, I will have to come over there and do something!!!

I don’t know that I have the credentials to declare this but I feel I do, so: HIT ALBUM HERE TO STAY!

I would be a liar if I did not say a relationship book is a bold and brave venture!! But I approve!

This simply made me laugh, Keke keeping it real as ever!

LOVE the moth look, couldn’t love it more tbh.

I think the hardest part of being this level of famous would be having to attend all the free events you get invited to. Like how many festivals can a person attend!!

Important news!!!

okay HBO now it’s time to give my girl a rest from carrying your network on her back!!

this is giving Mary Todd as Anna Delvey and I like it??

Looooove to see a new artist book a sold out tour yes, that’s life!

Cardi will always serve a look and a catchy beat!

I love love! That’s all!

  1. I wouldn’t have included Jenny on the list at all (I know that wasn’t Stephanie’s choice!) as I don’t think she is bisexual. She dates men at the beginning of the series, doesn’t seem into it, and then realises she’s a lesbian. Alice or Tina would’ve been a better choice for The L Word, but I guess they wanted to include a more iconic character.

