In late April, in the back room of a gay bar in Bed Stuy, Brooklyn, a yellow mullet appeared in a spotlight. Wearing a puffy jumpsuit that evoked Ronald McDonald, a lacy white ruff, and a smiley face over the crotch of his pants, Lollygag the clown made the crowd fall silent.

Instead of doing a sexy dance number like the drag king performers that had preceded their act, Lollygag came out with a bit involving a copious number of lollipops and one pre-rolled joint. After sticking the candies into their mouth one-by-one—the insertion of each timed to the pop sounds in his circus-music backing track—Lollygag considers the joint. He sticks it in his ear and his nose; he tries, and fails, to coax it through the sticky mass of candy.

The audience is struggling to square Lollygag with the awe and melodrama that came before him—including a rousing rendition of Kate Bush’s “Babooshka” by the drag king Mauve —and they can’t. That is, until he starts to remove the lollipops from his mouth one by one to make room for the joint, handing each wet stick to an audience member.

Suddenly, we realize with a cringe, Lollygag the clown is sexy.

Are clowns fundamentally queer figures? A visitor to the burgeoning Gen-Z clown scene in New York City, where Lollygag and other transjesters roam free, might say yes. At queer haunts like C’Mon Everybody, the carnivalesque Bushwick event space Rubulad, and gay club 3 Dollar Bill, clowning and clown aesthetics are proliferating in a never-ending rainbow handkerchief of drag shows and dance floors tangled by neon-patterned limbs.

Lollygag, also known as Miles, got into clowning during the pandemic, when clown makeup looks had taken over TikTok. They describe how they had to overcome their aversion to “making a mess,” which became easier with time. “I’m making a mess all the time now,” they say. “I just had to get over the hump of accepting that.”

For the past year, Miles has been bringing Lollygag to audiences around the city, often with a tattoo machine in tow. Lollygag does “ignorant” style tattoos at events, the postage-stamp sized, amateurish linework pieces that many queers use to fill empty space in their patchwork sleeves. Miles thinks of his tattoos as “permanent doodles,” a style he developed through the “literal dilemma of learning how to tattoo and not being very good at holding the machine still, but trying to just make it work.”

They add that clowning, with all its experiments in transgression, isn’t so different. “Clowning is all about breaking rules, revisiting rules, and also problem solving through dilemmas,” Miles says. “I think the perspective that I have as a clown also informs everything that I do, and the way I move through the world.”

This is the punkish spirit that animates a relatively new—and unabashedly queer—lineage of performers known as street clowns. Street clowns are more likely to be spotted at a casino party than entertaining at a child’s birthday, though some street clowns also adapt their art to more profitable outlets. Lottie, a circus performer currently teaching overseas at France’s prestigious Ecole Philippe Gaulier clown school, started her clowning journey as “Silly Lottie,” working for a buttoned-up family entertainment company in Boston. She still does birthdays, but now wears “mismatched eyeshadow, or giant earrings, or a funny hat of pom-poms” rather than the white-face-red-nose combo.