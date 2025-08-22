Queer Horoscopes for Virgo Season 2025

Despite repeated wounding, queers have maintained resilience, power, and rebellious joy throughout history. Like Chiro, the wounded healer of Greek mythology and the celestial body that some consider to be the ruler of Virgo, we wear our scars with honor, transforming personal pain into collective medicine. By being true to ourselves, we give others permission to expand into their own authentic expression.

It’s no coincidence that those who have been misunderstood by society often become the most skilled at holding space for others to transform. Virgo Season (August 22 to September 21) invites all of us to embrace this healing alchemy. And it comes down to presence. Can we be present with ourselves and each other? Present with the pain, the joy, and the mundane?

This particular Virgo Season arrives with a lot of intense energy. We’re entering Eclipse Season, five different planets change signs, including Saturn re-entering Pisces, and, uniquely, Virgo Season offers us the rare gift of two new moons in the same sign.

In this season of change, we’re called to examine where we’ve been wounded, where we need healing, and how our unique journey might light the path for others. Below you’ll find a guide to understanding and navigating this cosmic weather.

Virgo Season Highlights

Virgo Season begins on August 22 and ends on September 21.

Key Dates

​​August 22: 🌑 New Moon in Virgo

opening a portal for reflection on routines and habits & an opportunity for setting new intentions and goals around health, fulfillment, and energy exchange

August 25: ➡️ Venus enters Leo

shifting relationship dynamics toward a protective and creative mode

August 26: 💥 Venus opposite Pluto

emphasizing tension around power struggles and revealing unequal dynamics

August 28: ✳️ Uranus sextile Neptune

offering a supportive cosmic environment for innovative spiritual insights

September 1: ➡️ Saturn (retrograde) re-enters Pisces

returning us toward contemplation about how we actualize our dreams and create structure that does not limit imagination

September 2: ➡️ Mercury enters Virgo

asking us to pay attention to the details

September 4: 💥 Mars square Jupiter

emphasizing challenge around balancing assertive energy with thoughtful planning as we strive for our goals

September 5: ↩️ Uranus in Gemini Stations Retrograde

reworking our perspective on collective change

September 7: 🌕 Full Moon TOTAL ECLIPSE in Pisces

illuminating capacity for empathy, highlighting where where we’ve been tuned out or too hard on ourselves or others

September 12: ✳️ Sun and Mercury sextile Jupiter

offering a supportive cosmic environment for direct communication

September 13: 🌀 Mercury in Virgo Cazimi (Conjunct the Sun)

an important moment to pay attention to signs and signals from the Universe

September 16: 💥 Mars opposite Chiron

emphasizing tension around self-esteem and motivation — where do you feel imposter syndrome and how might you recognize that as a place of profound power to be of service?

September 18: ➡️ Mercury enters Libra

asking us to consider multiple sides and perspectives before declaring any conclusions

September 19: ➡️ Venus enters Virgo

shifting relationship dynamics toward a more practical and evaluative mode

September 20: 🌀 Saturn Cazimi (Conjunct the Sun)

a great day to set, evaluate, change, or reinforce your goals and boundaries

September 21: 🌑 New Moon PARTIAL ECLIPSE in Virgo

opening a portal for reflection on your health & an opportunity for setting new intentions around routines, rituals, and roles

September 22: ➡️ Mars enters Scorpio

encouraging us to dive deep, confront hidden truths, and pursue our passions with unwavering determination

September 22: ➡️ Sun enters Libra

initiating a new zodiac season!

Virgo Season Breakdown

Every year, Virgo Season invites us to evaluate if the routines we’ve fallen into are healthy for us or not. This is because Virgo governs the mundane tasks of life: walking the dog, folding the laundry, scrolling on IG, our skincare routine, etc. The seemingly mundane can be so meaningful, though. These little things accumulate to being the majority of our lives.

This year, the Virgo Season invitation to evaluate our habits will be harder to avoid or ignore, because of some in-your-face energy coming from multiple cosmic directions. We’re entering Eclipse Season, with a Full Moon Total Eclipse in Pisces on September 7th bringing up big feelings, followed by a New Moon Partial Eclipse in Virgo on September 21st asking us to confront deeper layers of truth about what is and is not working in our daily lives.

An eclipse is a reboot, a necessary disruption to reroute our energy and reveal what needs to change. The best thing you can do to get through this month is be radically honest with yourself.

Just before our eclipse deep-dives, Saturn retrograde re-enters Pisces on September 1st, leaving behind the fiery energy of Aries and returning us to deep-watery contemplation about how we create realistic structure (Saturn) for our dreams (Pisces) without squashing them.

Many of us are disillusioned with “The American Dream” that has packaged and sold supremacy to us a million different ways. Many of us long for a more sustainable blueprint that honors our wholeness and the value of all life. This is the time to create it. Saturn will remain in Pisces (the last sign of the zodiac) until February 2026 before returning to Aries (the first sign of the zodiac), completing a full cycle around all twelve signs. This happens roughly every 30 years.

Some of us have abandoned our wildest dreams in favor of what’s practical, while others cling to fantasies that may be unrealistic for where we are now. What needs to change in your relationship to your dreams? Where have you been too idealistic and where have you been too resigned? Let this Virgo Season be an experiment in finding the magic in the mundane, rewriting the narrative, and being radically honest about how you feel day-to-day. It’s not about having all the answers, but rather being willing to sit with the questions that spark transformation.

We are supported in this process by the rare gift of two consecutive new moons in the sign of Virgo — beginning with August 22nd’s New Moon offering a great opportunity for reflection and intention setting, and closing with September 21st’s powerful eclipse new moon to reevaluate those intentions.

This Eclipse Season, we’re called to examine where we’ve been wounded, where we need healing, and how our unique journey might light the path for others. It’s not about being perfect or atoning for our mistakes. It’s about owning our mess so sincerely that it becomes our medicine. It’s about being so present with the little things — being a little more hydrated, a little more honest with our partner, a little more intentional about our screen time — that we start dreaming whole new words of possibility.

Below are horoscopes for each zodiac sign to help personalize your journey through Virgo Season. Please read for both your Sun Sign AND your Rising Sign for a more complete picture!

Virgo Season Horoscopes

♍ VIRGO

Welcome to your time of the year, Virgo! How are you going to celebrate? Although Eclipse season may bring some heaviness and intensity to the party, there is no one more resourced than you to navigate this puzzle of evaluation and renewal. With your natural attention to detail, you’re likely already ahead of the curve when it comes to analyzing all the possibilities for what lies ahead. But because of that superpower, you’re often the first to criticize or downplay your own capacity. What if you set an intention this month to be more present with your own brilliance? Pause in between tasks to celebrate what you just finished before moving on to the next thing. Soak in a compliment someone gives you rather than pointing out a flaw to counter it. You might even consider, bear with me, asking for help. What routines and rituals of yours could be enlivened by the company of others? What tasks could you delegate? Any resistance to trusting others to take care of things is important to pay attention to this season. Is it your own block to surrendering control or is it that your relationships aren’t matching your standards? Take notes, be honest, and be willing to be surprised.

♎ LIBRA

Libra, has the past month felt particularly busy for you? Virgo Season invites you to slow down. The upcoming eclipses are an opportunity for you to recalibrate your ratio of rest to work. You can have a tendency to overestimate your capacity sometimes, getting swept up in the excitement of a project or the beauty of an opportunity. There’s nothing wrong with dreaming big, but Virgo Season asks you to reflect on when your visions deplete you versus energize and inspire you. Practice saying no to some invitations, even if they are exciting, when you know they would send you into energetic debt. Notice how your best ideas often come when you’re not forcing them. The eclipses will illuminate what’s been hiding in your subconscious — pay special attention to your dreams this month and consider writing them down to revisit later!

♏ SCORPIO

As a fixed water sign, your emotional landscape can be quite stubborn. You can hold a grudge. You can double-down on your story. You can exercise extreme loyalty. And yet, your Scorpion archetype is committed to continual transformation! This eclipse season will undoubtedly bring up some big feelings, and it is up to you to evaluate how much what comes up reaffirms the story you have already been telling yourself and how much it catalyzes you into new territory. Said another way, what will you hold onto and what will you let go of? Said another way, what is yours and what isn’t? Although you have thick castle walls around your inner world and lots of tests and mazes for people to traverse before deepening into true intimacy with you, once you let someone in it can be easy to get ultra-absorbed. What habits, routines, or labor have you taken on from or for other people? Are those activities contributing to your growth? Virgo season is a powerful time for you to renegotiate expectations for yourself and the expectations others have for you. If you’re honest in that process, you will come out on the other side with incredibly renewed creative energy.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

If you were handed a microphone and placed on the world’s largest stage, what would you say? How would you feel? Take a moment right now to close your eyes and pretend that the floor is yours and all eyes are on you. What would you like to be seen and known for? Virgo Season can be a time of increased visibility for you. You might already be infamous in your friend group for speaking your mind and not sugar-coating the truth. But something is changing for you right now. Something is stirring and shifting when it comes to your beliefs and your knowledge. What is on your mind and heart that is ready to be shared, and what is still percolating and not ready for public scrutiny? Whether at work, at the dinner table, or on social media, honor those limits. Pay attention to the data your emotional landscape is providing right now and on the other side of eclipse season, you will likely have more clarity about how to move forward. For now, focus on tangibly resourcing yourself! Prioritize what you know grounds you.

♑ CAPRICORN

Eclipse Season wants to take you on an adventure, Capricorn. When stress starts to pile up, you’re encouraged to turn to the practices, books, people, and places that excite you and connect you to something bigger than yourself. You’re encouraged to try something new, to take in new perspectives. Virgo season is a time to reconnect to a sense of inspiration. This month is a good time for all of us to evaluate our daily routines for their efficacy, but for you it’s important to also evaluate for their quality of intellectual invigoration. While you’re often focused on achieving your long-term goals through discipline and structure, this eclipse season highlights your need for expansion and learning. Remember that feeding your mind is just as important as checking items off your to-do list, and sometimes the two can happen simultaneously. What at first may seem like a “distraction” may prove to be a catalyst for new projects you wouldn’t have otherwise been able to conceive of. Let yourself be surprised!

♒ AQUARIUS

Since Pluto entered your sign late last year, a slow yet profoundly powerful transformation has ignited within you. Old stories and masks are falling away as, simultaneously, a new version of you blooms forward. It’s a beautiful but also incredibly painful process to regenerate in this way. This change is slowly unfolding, but this Eclipse season speeds up the process and brings previously subconscious material all the way up the surface. Consider how your goals and commitments might be changing. This isn’t about fitting into an existing mold; it’s about meeting parts of yourself that have been hidden even to you and learning in the process where and how to shift toward what actually aligns with the person you are becoming. Honoring this process requires honoring your emotions. As an air sign, it might feel easier to intellectualize your feelings, so it can take conscious effort to make space to drop the narrative and move through catharsis. What routines, rituals, and habits help you process your feelings? Are you making enough space for those activities?

♓ PISCES

As the Sun moves through Virgo, your opposite sign, notice when you feel in polarity with others. Pay attention to when your experiences with someone represent opposite ends of a spectrum. When you feel “at odds,” know that these interactions are offering important clues about your shifting capacity to hold complexity and contradiction. Said another way, you have the opportunity to deepen your skills around conflict. Do you habitually run from or avoid conflict? Or do you love drama and often instigate arguments? Does it depend on the person or the topic? Let what comes up this month be an opportunity to reflect on your relationship to conflict itself. Eclipse Season is testing your connections, but that doesn’t have to be limiting! Lean into your creative nature and get curious and playful with how you approach these dynamics. Be honest through the process and you can come out on the other side with stronger bonds and more confidence in your ability to navigate uncertainty.

♈ ARIES

Pleasure is a resource, and Virgo season invites you to take stock of where and how you seek pleasure. When do you use pleasure to avoid the tasks at hand? When do you use pleasure to be more present with yourself? Eclipse season can be an ungrounding time, and yet, it is asking you, Aries, to tend to your to-do list nevertheless. Consider how you can make the mundane feel more magical, what treats can enliven otherwise daunting tasks, and which essential practices light you up and fortify your resilience to address whatever obstacles come your way. A huge ocean wave can be a scary obstacle or a fun ride. Get in a surfing mindset (a balance of surrender and discipline) for the upcoming month and embrace the energetic swell.

♉ TAURUS

You are pretty good at embracing the “work hard, play hard” motto. I would add “rest hard” to that, too (which last season was inviting you to embrace extra). Being the bull of the zodiac, you are perseverant and determined but also good at chilling out in the grass and cloud gazing, when you feel like it. Virgo season invites you to trust your ability to do both: Let loose when you want to and own your ambition when it is alive. Eclipse season is known for shaking foundations. This month, when things feel off-kilter, remember that you have a profound and innate gut instinct for maintaining homeostasis. You’ve been working on building deeper self-trust this year. This season, can you trust your process even if it looks weird or confusing from the outside? Can you risk being misunderstood to honor your needs? Bringing conscious awareness to any wounds or fears around risking your sense of belonging will help you make clearer decisions going forward.

♊ GEMINI

Although you are the social butterfly of the zodiac, you still need a safe and stable home base from which to launch your adventures. This Eclipse Season highlights the importance of your foundations and sense of security. What routines and rituals help you feel grounded and connected to your roots? As a mercury-ruled air sign, you are constantly taking in so much information, chewing on ideas, thinking through a million little puzzles . . . Virgo season asks you to make space to reflect on and digest the emotion underneath it all. During Virgo season, your home becomes a laboratory for experimenting with new systems and routines that better support your mental health. Throughout the eclipses, pay particular attention to how you transition between social engagement and alone time — both are necessary for your well-being.

♋ CANCER

Even though you are known for being the hermit of the zodiac and thrive better than most as a homebody, you do benefit from venturing into new situations beyond your comfort zone from time to time. This eclipse season highlights the importance of communication and community connections for you and creates space to repattern habitual ways of socializing. Your intuitive nature gives you valuable insights about others, but sometimes you need external perspectives to fully understand a situation. Don’t be afraid to ask questions and engage in meaningful conversations. Don’t be afraid to change your mind about something. As you navigate the month ahead, notice when your tendency to protect yourself might be closing off important connections. Your sensitivity is your superpower, but don’t let it become a barrier to necessary growth and exchange.

♌ LEO

As we move out of your season and into Virgo Season, let this be an opportunity to integrate what you learned and what you enjoyed! Virgo season wants to offer you space to ground, to digest, and to replenish whatever is feeling depleted. That may feel a little challenging as the eclipses start hitting because their big energy can often feel anything but grounding, but they ultimately serve our growth. This is an excellent time to assess what truly matters to you materially and energetically. What possessions, relationships, and activities actually nourish your magnificent spirit? Prioritize your needs. Maybe that looks like sticking to a stricter budget, getting more sleep, or centering a creative project that has been lingering on the back burner. Whatever you know would be good for you, try your best to commit to it even amidst shakier cosmic energy and you will come out on the other side revitalized.