Queer Horoscopes for Scorpio Season 2025

Scorpio season takes place when the veil between this world and the next is so thin that we can perceive much more than usually meets the eye. However you celebrate “spooky” season — be it by dressing up hot and/or horrifying, honoring your ancestors, sleeping more, or indulging in some basic-bitch little pumpkin treats — the Sun entering Scorpio offers an opportunity to deepen our collective relationship with mystery. This is a season for transformation, for shedding what no longer nourishes us, and for embracing the power that comes from truly knowing ourselves — shadows and all.

Scorpio Season Highlights

Scorpio Season is October 22 through November 20.

Key Dates

​​October 22: ↩️ Neptune Retrograde re-enters Pisces

bringing more mystical energy back into the mix and heightening both our intuition and our confusion

October 23: 💥Jupiter square Chiron

expanding opportunity for both conflict and repair

October 24: 💥 Sun square Pluto

intensifying power struggles and inviting us to confront what lies beneath the surface

October 24-31: 💠 Grand Water Trine

Mercury + Mars in Scorpio, Jupiter in Cancer, and Saturn and Neptune in Pisces create a harmonious backdrop to the end of the month that supports deep feeling and big dreaming

October 29: ➡️ Mercury enters Sagittarius (⛓️‍💥 opposite Uranus)

asking us to pay attention to patterns and recurring themes amidst unexpected changes

October 30: ✳️ Mercury sextile Pluto

supporting deep conversations and bringing fresh air to any areas of communication that have gone stale (note what themes are arising now, as they will likely return later during Mercury Retrograde for review!)

November 1: ⛓️‍💥 Venus opposite Chiron

sparking relational tension while revealing possibilities for reparative connection

November 2: 💥 Venus square Jupiter

creating friction around attraction — watch out for mismatched desires

November 4: ➡️ Mars enters Sagittarius (⛓️‍💥 opposite Uranus)

encouraging us to take bold action toward our goals while staying adaptable to sudden shifts and breakthroughs

November 5: 🌕 Full Moon in Taurus

illuminating insecurities, highlighting where we need to focus on grounding and resourcing

November 6: ➡️ Venus enters Scorpio

shifting relationship dynamics toward deeper intimacy and intensifying themes of desire, power, and attachment

November 6: ✳️ Mars sextile Pluto

offering a supportive cosmic environment for catharsis — sing, scream, punch a pillow — let your feelings out!

November 7: ↩️ Uranus Retrograde re-enters Taurus

bringing back into focus a spirit of innovation around meeting our most basic needs

November 7: 💥 Venus square Pluto

creating friction around the need for change — release or transform what doesn’t fit

November 9: ↩️ Mercury Stations Retrograde

Hello, communication meltdowns! Hello, glitches! Hello, true desires accidentally slipping out for better or worse . . . The best we can do is be patient and good-humored with ourselves.

November 11: ↩️ Jupiter Stations Retrograde

inviting us to reflect on our beliefs and reassess our long-term goals — what expansion have you been chasing that no longer aligns with your values?

November 12: 🌀 Mercury conjunct Mars

prompting clarity around our desires and adding more intensity in communication

November 17: ✳️ Mercury sextile Pluto (Again!)

What themes from late October are resurfacing for your review now? Don’t rush to conclusions, but take note of your gut feelings.

November 18: ↩️ Mercury re-enters Scorpio

This retrograde is dragging us back to dive deeper into understanding the subtext of our conversations and our subconscious desires — investigate how you really feel

November 19: 🌑 New Moon in Scorpio

opening a portal for reflection on power & an opportunity for setting new intentions and goals around transformation, intimacy, and our emotional landscapes

November 19: ⛓️‍💥 Mercury opposite Uranus

emphasizing tension around communication and bringing unexpected disruptions that could actually clarify what’s been left unsaid

November 20: 🌀 Mercury Cazimi (conjunct the Sun)

cazimi = swallowed by the sun, further resetting our communication patterns amidst the unsettling retrograde

November 20: ✳️ Uranus sextile Neptune

offering a supportive cosmic environment for creative breakthroughs and spiritual insights

November 21: 🌞 Sun Enters Sagittarius

beginning a new zodiac season!

Scorpio Season Breakdown

As the veil thins and Scorpio Season invites us to look beyond surface appearances, this time becomes a powerful opportunity to look honestly at what we’re carrying: the grief, the rage, the exhaustion, and the secret crushes, wild fantasies, and existential yearning. It’s a time to be radically honest with ourselves.

With Mercury and Jupiter stationing retrograde, Uranus re-entering Taurus, and Neptune re-entering Pisces, we are being asked to revisit and reassess what we thought we understood about our dreams, boundaries, and the structures that shape our lives. Neptune’s return to Pisces heightens our intuition while also clouding our judgment — trust your gut, but verify the facts before taking any big action. Mercury’s retrograde through Sagittarius and back into Scorpio will likely bring communication breakdowns and tech glitches, but it also offers a chance to speak truths we’ve been avoiding, to have conversations that need to happen even if they’re uncomfortable. This is a season of laying our cards on the table.

Scorpio is intense on their own, and this time is heightened by transformative aspects like the Sun and Venus square Pluto, which may uncloak both beautiful and scary truths. Instead of pushing away big emotions, this season asks us to sit with them. What grief are you carrying? What anger feels too big to name? These feelings aren’t signs that something is wrong with you — they’re proof of life. They signal that you care deeply about yourself and the people around you. Acknowledge what’s weighing on you, and consider what you might be ready to let go of, not because it wasn’t real or important, but because holding onto it is taking up space you need for something else.

Although Scorpio makes unapologetic space for it, this season isn’t just about the heavy stuff. It’s also about reclaiming power through pleasure and connection. Scorpions have big pincers and poisonous stingers to protect their soft, tender underbellies. Scorpio yearns for absolute intimacy, to see and totally be seen by another. But a big part of that thrill is the chase, the waiting game, and the dance of opening and closing and opening again to get there. Where are you feeling guarded? What would it take to soften just a little? Not to become defenseless, but to discern when your armor is keeping out connection along with the threat.

The Grand Water Trine from October 24-31 offers a harmonious backdrop for deep feeling and big dreaming, a reminder that resilience isn’t just about enduring — it’s about imagining and creating the worlds we want to live in. Use this season to deepen intimacy with chosen family, to craft flamboyant costumes, to honor queer ancestors who paved the way, and to find magic in the everyday acts of resistance that keep us alive and growing. Your joy is precious and worth protecting.

Below are horoscopes for each zodiac sign. Please read for both your Sun Sign AND your Rising Sign for a more complete picture!

Scorpio Season Horoscopes

♏ SCORPIO

It’s your time of the year, Scorpio! How will you celebrate? And how will you honor the truth your body is telling you about what you have the energy for? Both Neptune and Uranus backtracking signs are stirring the pot and likely sparking a lot of inspiration, but this energy can also distort your perspective. Make sure you aren’t biting off more than you can chew. This season’s grand water trine creates a harmonious flow of emotional energy through your self-expression, creativity, and spiritual exploration. You’re in a powerful period for integrating different aspects of yourself. You’re being called to reconcile your desire for creative freedom with the reality of your partnerships (both romantic and professional). The tension between independence and intimacy is especially pronounced now. Where are your relationships supporting your evolution, and where are they asking you to shrink? This doesn’t necessarily need resolution, but it does need acknowledgment to create more breathing room. As you get some things off your chest, more levity arrives to support your creative exploration, play, and mischievous delight.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

This season’s grand water trine creates a harmonious flow of emotional energy through your home, collaborations, and spiritual inner world. This alignment connects the deepest, most private areas of your life — where you come from, what you’re releasing or merging with others, and your connection to the unconscious — to more conscious awareness in your day-to-day life. Your intuition is heightened but potentially foggy, so, without too much attachment, pay attention to dreams, synchronicities, and those quiet inner knowings that arise when you give yourself permission to rest. The strong water energy of this season, in tandem with Uranus and Neptune retrograde re-entering new signs, invites profound emotional excavation and healing. You may be tempted to joke around and laugh off what comes up, but the astrology of this moment wants you to consider how to bring levity without dismissing the emotional reality at hand. This is a powerful time for processing ancestral patterns, navigating shared vulnerability, and allowing intuitive wisdom to emerge from solitude and reflection. Trust that what needs to surface will, and that you have the courage to meet it with curiosity and care. And, remember to ask for help when you need it!

♑ CAPRICORN

This season’s grand water trine creates a harmonious flow of emotional energy through your communication, close relationships, and broader community connections. Your sign is not known for being emotional. Rather, you are heralded for your practicality and perseverance. But those things are not mutually exclusive. Scorpio season cracks something open for you. Something is softening. Let people in on your process! This is a powerful time for deepening connection through vulnerable communication. Trust that the connections calling to you now have something important to teach, and that you have the emotional resources to meet them with both clarity and compassion. It will likely be messy and uncomfortable, but if you don’t let that deter you, it will also be deeply rewarding. Notice how speaking your truth naturally supports deeper intimacy and attracts (and detracts!) the right community. And with the right collaborations, you can build so much more magic.

♒ AQUARIUS

This Scorpio season, please remember that growth is nonlinear! As Uranus and Neptune move backward into new signs, you may feel like the progress you’ve made this year to ground, resource, and stabilize yourself starts to slip away. Don’t be discouraged. It’s not regression; it’s renewal! This season’s grand water trine creates a harmonious flow of emotional energy through your finances, daily routines, and career. Your intuition about what truly nourishes you — both materially and spiritually — is especially sharp right now. Trust those gut feelings about which projects deserve your energy and which daily practices actually replenish you rather than deplete you. The water element brings fluidity to areas of life that can sometimes feel rigid or transactional, reminding you that sustainable success is built on emotional authenticity and consistent care. Notice how small shifts in your daily habits can create ripples that transform your professional life and sense of security. What little things help you soften? What little things lift your spirits? Do more of that now.

♓ PISCES

Neptune re-enters your sign this month, Pisces, deepening your connection to your intuition and blurring the lines between your inner world and external reality. Does it feel like you’re living in a dream? With the grand water trine flowing through your chart, you’re in an incredibly fertile period for artistic expression and spiritual maturation. Your imagination is your superpower right now, but make sure you’re also staying grounded in the practical realities of your daily life — Neptune’s influence can make it tempting to float away entirely. On top of that, Uranus changing signs can bring some unexpected news. Make sure you have some fortifying, grounding routines to anchor yourself through the highs, lows, and mystical adventures that await you this season. If you have something you can anchor into, you’ll be much more able to enjoy the waves. What are those grounding things for you right now?

♈ ARIES

Are you feeling tension right now between what is “practical” and what is exciting? Are you feeling torn between making “responsible” decisions and following your excitement and gut impulses? Uranus and Neptune, moving backward into new signs, are pulling you in different directions. What if, rather than these pulls being an either/or situation, they are simply stretching your capacity in both directions? What if you are being shown new pathways for being both responsible and passionate, both grounded and uplifted? This season’s grand water trine creates a harmonious flow of emotional energy through your home, collaborations, and spiritual inner world. You are being shown new blueprints for success. Your intuition about what feels aligned versus what feels forced is exceptionally sharp right now. Trust those instincts. Scorpio season is supporting you in building a life that honors both your need for stability and your desire for meaning, showing you that true security comes from making space to honor the wisdom of emotions alongside logic. It’s not easy, but it’s worth it.

♉ TAURUS

With Uranus re-entering your sign, prepare to surprise yourself. The planet of revolution and sudden shifts is back in your territory, inviting you to further break free from who you thought you were supposed to be and step into a more authentic, electrifying version of yourself. What felt solid might suddenly be shifting again, and that’s okay. This is about liberation, not destruction. This season’s grand water trine creates a harmonious flow of emotional energy through your communication, close relationships, and broader community connections. As your sense of self evolves, your standards for community need to as well. Neptune’s backward motion is clearing out the cobwebs in your friendships and social circles, asking you to recalibrate who truly belongs in your inner circle and who might have been taking up space based on outdated versions of who you used to be.

♊ GEMINI

You are very good with a wide variety of people, subjects, and skills. You’re versatile. Scorpio season wants you to focus on depth more than breadth, though. This is a time to hone in on a small handful of practices or projects that are most important to you right now. The upcoming grand water trine creates a harmonious flow of emotional energy through your finances, daily routines, and career. Utilize this momentum by slowing down enough not to get lost in it. Notice how small adjustments to your routine can create surprising shifts in your capacity to put in the work. The key is letting emotional wisdom guide practical decisions rather than overthinking every move. Slow down. Breathe. Feel your feelings. And apply that internal data to your day-to-day external choices. This sounds very serious and maybe boring, but it can be a fun game of trial and error to track internal patterns and pivot your actions accordingly. Where do you want to focus this kind of disciplined attention? What are you ready to actually prioritize?

♋ CANCER

This time of the year can really exalt your nourishing and nest-making skills, Cancer. But it’s also possible you’re having a hard time slowing down into cozy mode. Do you constantly feel like you are forgetting something? Thinking about the next thing on your list before you’ve completed what’s in front of you? Uranus and Neptune shifting signs this month (on top of Mercury retrograde) stimulates a lot of scattered mental energy for you: reviewing old projects, reevaluating relationships, and swimming through a barrage of ideas. A lot of this is really juicy and useful material! This season’s grand water trine creates a harmonious flow of emotional energy through your self-expression, creativity, and spiritual exploration. This is a powerful time to integrate all these different parts of yourself — the dreamer, the caregiver, the creative force. Just make sure you aren’t putting too much pressure on yourself to have it all figured out. Scorpio season wants you to embrace the mystery and focus on the feelings rather than mapping out the answers to what lies ahead. The more you honor your need for emotional safety and belonging, the more freely you can connect the dots and create magic.

♌ LEO

Change is on your horizon, Leo! With Uranus and Neptune moving backward into new signs, the last few months of this year are sure to bring some perspective shifts. It could be a new idea for a project, a clearer understanding of a loved one, or a realization that you want or need a major pivot in your life. Whatever the change is, it likely has something to do with shifting expectations around your roles. What is expected of you? What shoes do you no longer want to try to fill? What new experiences might you need to taste to get a better sense of what is even possible (let alone ideal) for you? This season’s grand water trine creates a harmonious flow of emotional energy through your home, collaborations, and spiritual inner world. It’s a time to pare down, cut out unnecessary obligations, and get to the heart of what is motivating you. This Scorpio season, don’t be afraid to say “no” to what feels like too much right now. You’re not being a downer; you are recharging. And when your battery is full, you light up the whole room! It’s worth the wait. Trust your process.

♍ VIRGO

Although you generally prefer to have control (over every single little detail), this is a season of surrendering to the unknown. A grand water trine creates a harmonious flow of emotional energy through your communication, close relationships, and broader community connections. At the same time, Neptune’s backward movement might have you giving people too much benefit of the doubt in moments that really call for clearer boundaries. Beware of getting too caught up in fantasy versions of other people. This is a potent time for speaking your truth in ways that deepen intimacy and attract aligned community. Your words carry emotional weight now — use them to bridge the gap between surface-level small-talk and the deeper connections you’re craving. Uranus, back in Taurus (a fellow earth sign), asks us all to expect the unexpected, and for you, that will likely include some brilliant ideas and sudden insights. Keep an open mind to things that are out of your normal routine. What might seem like a disruption at first can be ripe with the potential for inspiration!

♎ LIBRA

As the Sun leaves your sign and enters Scorpio, you have an opportunity to reset anything that has started to feel off-balance in your schedule. Maybe that looks like more alone time and less social time. Maybe that looks like more sleep and less Netflix. Maybe that’s a small shift in when you set your alarm, or a larger shift in your location or job. Whatever needs tending, this season’s grand water trine creates a harmonious flow of emotional energy through your finances, daily routines, and career. Part of the challenge lies in how you communicate these needed changes to other people in your life, and how supported you feel in actualizing them. Neptune and Uranus moving backward into new signs (in tandem with Mercury retrograde) could contribute to some miscommunications. If you feel misunderstood, take a step back and trust that the right people will want to try to understand and support your needs, even if it takes time for the message to land. Trust your intuition about what truly nourishes you, and don’t be afraid to advocate for the changes that will help you feel more balanced and resourced.